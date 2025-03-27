Thursday’s Headlines

- Foothill A Line Construction Postponed Due To Cost (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Vermont Bus Project A Flashpoint For Measure HLA (LAist)
- Vermont Vote At Today's 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (SFA Alert)
- B & D Lines Temporarily Closed This Weekend, Union To 7th (The Source)
- Metro Dodgers Game Shuttles Are Back (The Source, Daily Breeze)
- Court Favors Boyle Hts. Development Over N'hood Concerns (BH Beat)
- Culver City Approves Legal Support For Renters (CC Crossroads)
- La Cienega Blvd. Temporary Closures This Weekend (WeHo Times)
- Plans for 12-Story 104-Unit Supportive DTLA Housing (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Three Killed In Pomona Wrong-Way Freeway Crash (KTLA)
- Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Cars (KABC)
