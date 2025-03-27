Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:18 AM PDT on March 27, 2025

The A (former Gold) Line extension to Pomona will open mid-2025, but the extension to Montclair, already TBD, is delayed due to rising construction costs. Map via Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

City Planning

Eyes on the Street: Road Widening in Downtown L.A.

Zombie road widening - that would be illegal for California cities to require today - still plagues downtown L.A.

March 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

March 26, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Is the City’s Approach to Measure HLA Resulting in Worse Pavement Conditions on Some Streets?

The city says "Measure HLA has not affected overall citywide [pavement condition]" but some streets - ones the city put repaving on hold for HLA - seem to have a lot of potholes

March 25, 2025
SGV

Eyes on the Street – Big Dalton Bike/Walk Path is Now Open

Not the same as the one in Baldwin Park, this multi-use path (formerly the Vincent bikeway) traverses Irwindale, Covina, Azusa, and unincorporated parts between.

March 25, 2025
