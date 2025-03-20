Thursday’s Headlines

- Car Traffic Delays Bus Riders (Streets for All)
- L.A. City Budget Faces Nearly A Billion-Dollar Shortfall (LAT, LAist)
- More on Culver City Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement (LAist) starts today!
- Pasadena 710 Freeway Task Resumes (Pasadena Now)
- Glendale Seeks Input On Speed Camera Program (Glendale Instagram)
- SaMo Big Blue Bus Seeks Input On Proposed Fare Increase (SM Next)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Sun Valley High-Speed Wrong Way Crash (KTLA)
- Driver Killed In Freeway Crash In Santa Monica (SMDP)
- Deadly Vista Del Mar Crash Was Where City Undid Safety Upgrade (Biking in L.A.)
- Wilshire Closed Now For 3 Weeks Of Metro Construction (Beverly Press)
