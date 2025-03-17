Culver CityBus Launching Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

Culver CityBus is about to start to using on-bus cameras to ticket drivers who block bus lanes or bus stops. If you drive in Culver City, don't block a bus lane or bus stop, or you risk receiving a $293 citation.

Culver CityBus' automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement "ABLE" program is similar to Metro and L.A. City's "BLE" program, which started issuing warnings in late 2024. Metro is already issuing citations on Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, and recently expanded the program to Grand Avenue and Olive Street. Culver City ABLE will issue parking tickets at bus stops throughout the city and on the bus lanes along Culver and Washington Boulevards.

(Culver CityBus' press release notes that ABLE will also ticket drivers parked in bike lanes - though apparently only "along the MOVE corridor mobility lanes" - where the city removed protected bike lanes, replacing them with shared bus-bike lanes.)

State law mandates a 60-day warning period which Culver CityBus will begin this Thursday, March 20. Actual $293 parking citations will start on May 19. The Culver City Transportation Department plans to use ABLE data to to identify violation “hot spots” that will inform focused Culver City Police Department enforcement efforts.

Find additional information at the Culver CityBus ABLE program webpage.