Monday’s Headlines

- Metro Ridership Grew 27 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
- Wilshire Is Now Closed For 3 Weeks In Beverly Hills For Metro Construction (The Source, KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
- Boyle Heights 6th Street Getting Green St. Upgrades (BH Beat)
- L.A.'s Unarmed Response Programs Face Budget Pressure (LAist)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Homelessness, COVID, Corruption, Metro, and More
- Santa Monica Looks To Stop Double Parking (SMDP)
- Pasadena Council Looks To Encourage ADUs (Pasadena Now)
- Santa Clarita Concerns Over E-Bike/E-Motorbike Dangers (SC Signal)
- 8-Story 318-Apt. 194-Parking Project Planned By Wilshire/Vt. Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. County Street Takeovers Increased Dramatically In 2024 (Downey Patriot)
- Metro Micro Contract Change Means New App (The Source)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Off Vista Del Mar Bluff Onto Beach Killing Ped (LAT, KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
- Trump's Embrace Hurts Tesla In Key Markets (LAist)
