Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:51 AM PDT on March 17, 2025

Metro Bus on Vermont Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Ridership Grew 27 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
  • Wilshire Is Now Closed For 3 Weeks In Beverly Hills For Metro Construction (The Source, KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
  • Boyle Heights 6th Street Getting Green St. Upgrades (BH Beat)
  • L.A.'s Unarmed Response Programs Face Budget Pressure (LAist)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Homelessness, COVID, Corruption, Metro, and More
  • Santa Monica Looks To Stop Double Parking (SMDP)
  • Pasadena Council Looks To Encourage ADUs (Pasadena Now)
  • Santa Clarita Concerns Over E-Bike/E-Motorbike Dangers (SC Signal)
  • 8-Story 318-Apt. 194-Parking Project Planned By Wilshire/Vt. Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. County Street Takeovers Increased Dramatically In 2024 (Downey Patriot)
  • Metro Micro Contract Change Means New App (The Source)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Off Vista Del Mar Bluff Onto Beach Killing Ped (LAT, KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
    • Deadly 101 Freeway Crash In Camarillo (KABC)
    • Driver Injures Valencia Pedestrian (SC Signal)
    • Person Injured In Santa Clarita Solo-Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into Florence-Firestone Home (KTLA)
    • Driver Shears Hydrant, Water Damages Store Building (KTLA, KABC)
  • Trump's Embrace Hurts Tesla In Key Markets (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

