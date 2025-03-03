Metro Expanded Bus Lane Camera Enforcement to Grand and Olive Today

A couple of weeks ago, on-bus automated camera bus-lane enforcement debuted in Los Angeles. Right now, Metro buses are issuing $293 tickets to cars parked in bus lanes or at bus stops.

Today, Metro started the second phase of the program. As required by state law, camera citations can come only after a minimum two month warning period. Cameras on board Silver Line and Line 70 buses are now issuing warning tickets on the Grand Avenue and Olive Street bus lanes couplet in downtown Los Angeles.

Metro's Bus Lane Enforcement program is a partnership with the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT). On-bus cameras are currently issuing citations on Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue buses.

Streetsblog rode some Wilshire and La Brea buses this morning. Unfortunately there are still plenty of drivers parking in bus lanes there.

Cars parked in the La Brea bus lanes this morning (on-bus enforcement cameras visible at top of photo)

Car parked in the Wilshire bus lane this morning

This morning between 7 and 8 a.m. there were about a dozen cars parked in bus lanes, blocking buses full of morning commuters. No wonder Metro and LADOT need the Bus Lane Enforcement program, and no wonder it is anticipated to bring in around $5 million dollars per year, before expenses.

Even with occasional cars blocking bus lanes, a couple of Wilshire and La Brea buses this morning appeared to be running ahead of schedule. Bus operators proceeded slowly, and waited longer than necessary at stops, in order to not get ahead of schedule. Hopefully, as fewer drivers block buses, Metro will be able to adjust schedules to allow buses to operate faster and more efficiently.

(Full disclosure: Metro's bus lane camera contractor Hayden AI is an advertiser with Streetsblog. Hayden AI was not consulted on this post.)