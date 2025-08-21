Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:12 AM PDT on August 21, 2025

LADOT closed a dangerous 40-ft wide slip lane from Argyle Avenue onto Yucca Street in Hollywood. Photo via LADOT

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • Bus Driver Who Spoke Against ICE Fired By Metro (Public Press)
    • Victims Sue Feds Over Illegal Detentions (NBC4)
  • LADOT Closes Huge Dangerous Argyle Slip Lane in Hollywood
  • WeHo Hosts Contentious Fountain Avenue Safety Meeting (Beverly Press, Biking in L.A.)
    • Anti-Bike Folks Circulate Petition vs. Fountain Project (WeHo Times)
  • L.A. Unarmed Crisis Response Program Works (LAT)
  • L.A. Council Looks To Foster Housing Via Stair Reforms (LAist)
  • 238-Unit Mixed-Use Planned By Bundy Station (Urbanize)
  • WeHo Extends E-Scooter License (Beverly Press)
  • Mayor Doesn't See Cyclists On Union St. Bikeway (Pasadena CSC)
  • CHP Catches Driver Exceeding 100mph on the 5 In N. County (SC Signal)
  • Victim Sues Beverly Hills For Lack Of Barriers To Stop Cars Crashing Onto Sidewalks (Beverly Press)
  • Long Beach Improving Street Asphalt Conditions (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Three Injured In DTLA Crash Involving Cars and Metro Buses (KTLA)
  • Plaque Installed At Historic Home of L.A.'s First Black Mayor (Sentinel)
  • Record Heat Likely Today, This Week (Burbank Leader, KTLA, KCAL, NBC4 )

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

