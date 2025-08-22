Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:14 AM PDT on August 22, 2025

Glendale is reducing speed limits. This stretch of Central Avenue will go from 35mph to 30mph. Photo via Google Street View

  • ICE Attacks Continue (L.A. Taco)
    • Parents and Volunteers Patrol Schools (Public Press)
    • Pro-Immigrant Valley Rally Urges End To Raids (SFV Sun)
    • No Sleep For ICE Protests Continue in LB (Watchdog)
    • Fullerton Challenges ICE Sweeps (Voice of OC)
  • Will Olympics Meet Workers Demands? (Torched, LAT, LAist)
  • Glendale Lowering Speed Limits On 21 Street Segments (GNP, staff report)
  • Union Deals Avert Most City Layoffs (LAT)
  • New Throne Restroom At South Pas Metro Station (SP Review)
  • L.A. City Hall Mall Faces Uncertain Future (Urbanize)
  • Who Cleans Up Land Under Closing Wilmington Refinery? (Capital & Main)
  • Heat Wave Breaks Temperature Records (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

