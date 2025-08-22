Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Attacks Continue (L.A. Taco)
- Parents and Volunteers Patrol Schools (Public Press)
- Pro-Immigrant Valley Rally Urges End To Raids (SFV Sun)
- No Sleep For ICE Protests Continue in LB (Watchdog)
- Fullerton Challenges ICE Sweeps (Voice of OC)
- Will Olympics Meet Workers Demands? (Torched, LAT, LAist)
- Glendale Lowering Speed Limits On 21 Street Segments (GNP, staff report)
- Union Deals Avert Most City Layoffs (LAT)
- New Throne Restroom At South Pas Metro Station (SP Review)
- L.A. City Hall Mall Faces Uncertain Future (Urbanize)
- Who Cleans Up Land Under Closing Wilmington Refinery? (Capital & Main)
- Heat Wave Breaks Temperature Records (LAT)
