Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Metro

Metro Committee Approves Revoking $435K Culver City Grant due to Bike Lane Removal

Culver City recently removed protected bike lanes funded by a Metro Active Transportation grant, now Metro wants its money back

3:06 PM PST on November 20, 2024

Culver City removed protected bike lanes on Washington Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

This morning, the Metro Board Planning and Programming Committee approved a staff recommendation to revoke $435,000 worth of grant funds previously awarded to Culver City.

The city had received $1.96 million in MAT (Metro Active Transportation, Transit, and First/Last Mile) grants for Move Culver City improvements boosting bike and walk access to the city's Metro E Line Station. Permanent quick-build bike/walk/bus improvements were installed in 2021. Evaluations at six and twelve months found the changes resulted in increased transit ridership, biking, and walking, with minimal impacts to drive times (although frustrated drivers disagreed).

Then political winds changed.

In late 2022 elections, the five-member city council shifted from a narrow progressive majority to a narrow conservative majority. (This month it shifted back, but that's another story.)

In April 2023, the council voted to remove the project's protected bike lanes, having cyclists instead share lanes with buses. Advocates sued to preserve the bike improvements, but lost. In September, city construction crews began removing the bikeway. That work is nearly finished, and will wrap up in December.

Culver City's reconfigured Culver Boulevard this month. Cyclists and buses now share a dedicated bus lane
2021 photo of Culver Boulevard when it had protected bike lanes separate from bus-only lanes

After the lawsuit was resolved, Metro and Culver City began discussions regarding the city returning the bike portion of the grant money. The funding de-obligation item had been scheduled to be heard last month, but was postponed until today.

At today's committee meeting, staff noted that the grant funding agreement specifies if that funded facilities cease to be used for the original purpose specified, then funding must be returned.

Metro boardmember Ara Najarian questioned if Metro revoking the funds was excessive and punitive. Najarian stated that the city acted in good faith, asking, "Doesn't the city have the right to change its mind?" Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins responded by noting that the grant was discretionary and competitive, so she did not see today's action as punitive at all.

The committee unanimously approved the item, but the action is not final until the full board votes on December 5.

Culver City's Washington Boulevard last month - at the Culver City Metro E Line Station
The same stretch of Washington Boulevard in December 2021

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

November 20, 2024
SGV

Touring the Puente Hills Landfill Slated to Become the Future “Griffith Park of the San Gabriel Valley”

Puente Hills Landfill Park is expected to open in 2027, with 140 acres of trails and stunning vistas all the way to the ocean

November 19, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committees, Glendale speed cameras, Metro 14 Freeway expansion, Foothill Boulevard, the Great L.A. Walk, and more

November 19, 2024
See all posts