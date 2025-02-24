Skip to Content
Open Streets

CicLAvia West Adams meets University Park – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of participants took to car-free streets - mostly on bicycle, and many on foot, scooter, skate, wheelchair, stroller, and more

12:30 PM PST on February 24, 2025

Yesterday’s CicLAvia on Jefferson Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The latest iteration of Southern California's popular CicLAvia open streets festival celebrated a new South L.A. route yesterday: West Adams meets University Park. The 4-mile route included stretches of Jefferson Boulevard and Vermont Avenue - extending from La Brea Avenue to USC. The event was sponsored by Metro via its Open Streets Grant Program.

Tens of thousands of participants took to car-free streets - mostly on bicycle, and many on foot, scooter, skate, wheelchair, stroller, and more. People of all ages, shapes, and sizes smiled as they cruised the streets, crowded activity hubs, and checked out local stores and restaurants.

Enjoy photos from yesterday's event.

CicLAvia on Jefferson
All ages enjoying CicLAvia
CicLAvia on Jefferson
CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park
CicLAvia participants on two wheels, two legs, and four legs
Jefferson Park welcomes CicLAvia

Readers - how was your time at CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park?

CicLAvia will return on April 6 on a Koreatown to Hollywood route. See the full schedule of planned 2025 open streets events.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

