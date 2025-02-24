CicLAvia West Adams meets University Park – Open Thread

The latest iteration of Southern California's popular CicLAvia open streets festival celebrated a new South L.A. route yesterday: West Adams meets University Park. The 4-mile route included stretches of Jefferson Boulevard and Vermont Avenue - extending from La Brea Avenue to USC. The event was sponsored by Metro via its Open Streets Grant Program.

Tens of thousands of participants took to car-free streets - mostly on bicycle, and many on foot, scooter, skate, wheelchair, stroller, and more. People of all ages, shapes, and sizes smiled as they cruised the streets, crowded activity hubs, and checked out local stores and restaurants.

Enjoy photos from yesterday's event.

CicLAvia on Jefferson

All ages enjoying CicLAvia

CicLAvia on Jefferson

CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park

CicLAvia participants on two wheels, two legs, and four legs

Jefferson Park welcomes CicLAvia

Readers - how was your time at CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park?

CicLAvia will return on April 6 on a Koreatown to Hollywood route. See the full schedule of planned 2025 open streets events.