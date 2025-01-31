CicLAvia Announces Eight Events in 2025

This article is supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

2025 already has its downsides, but it's also shaping up to be a big year for Southern California open streets festivals. There are eight CicLAvias on the way, and the popular Golden Streets is introducing a new event format.

These events are all free, fun, and family-friendly. Participants can start at any point along the route, and run, walk, skate, roll, etc. as much or as little as you want.

June 22: Mission at Twilight

Coming in June, ActiveSGV's Active Streets series will convene another iteration of its popular Mission to Mission open streets event - but with a new twist. Instead of getting started in the early morning, Active Streets - Mission at Twilight starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Don't forget bike lights! The event is presented by Metro, and hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), and the three host cities: Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena.

Active Streets Mission at Twilight coming Sunday June 22

Active Streets Mission at Twilight will extend through the cities of South Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Alhambra

February 23: West Adams meets University Park

The first 2025 CicLAvia is less than a month away! CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park will introduce a brand new route extending just over 4 miles through South Los Angeles.

CicLAvia map for February 23

CicLAvia West Adams meets University Park will run mainly on Jefferson Boulevard, located just north of the Metro E Line. The event is presented by Metro.

Eight CicLAvias in 2025

After February, there are seven more CicLAvias scheduled for 2025 - see full announcement at CicLAvia website. Six are full-scale, two are minis. Some are well loved recurring routes, including Heart of L.A., Venice Boulevard, and Melrose. And some boldly go where no CicLAvia has gone before.

April 6: Koreatown meets Hollywood

May 18: Pico Union CiclaMini

June 22: Historic South Central meets Watts

August 17: Culver City meets Venice

September 14: San Pedro CiclaMini

October 12: Heart of LA

December 7: Melrose Ave