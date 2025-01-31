CicLAvia Announces Eight Events in 2025

2025 already has its downsides, but it's also shaping up to be a big year for Southern California open streets festivals. There are eight CicLAvias on the way, and the popular Golden Streets is introducing a new event format.
These events are all free, fun, and family-friendly. Participants can start at any point along the route, and run, walk, skate, roll, etc. as much or as little as you want.
June 22: Mission at Twilight
Coming in June, ActiveSGV's Active Streets series will convene another iteration of its popular Mission to Mission open streets event - but with a new twist. Instead of getting started in the early morning, Active Streets - Mission at Twilight starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Don't forget bike lights! The event is presented by Metro, and hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), and the three host cities: Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena.
February 23: West Adams meets University Park
The first 2025 CicLAvia is less than a month away! CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park will introduce a brand new route extending just over 4 miles through South Los Angeles.
CicLAvia West Adams meets University Park will run mainly on Jefferson Boulevard, located just north of the Metro E Line. The event is presented by Metro.
Eight CicLAvias in 2025
After February, there are seven more CicLAvias scheduled for 2025 - see full announcement at CicLAvia website. Six are full-scale, two are minis. Some are well loved recurring routes, including Heart of L.A., Venice Boulevard, and Melrose. And some boldly go where no CicLAvia has gone before.
- April 6: Koreatown meets Hollywood
- May 18: Pico Union CiclaMini
- June 22: Historic South Central meets Watts
- August 17: Culver City meets Venice
- September 14: San Pedro CiclaMini
- October 12: Heart of LA
- December 7: Melrose Ave