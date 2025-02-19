Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

9:50 AM PST on February 19, 2025

Crosswalk art in Glendale. Photo via Caltrans District 7 Instagram

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

This Week In Livable Streets

New South L.A. CicLAvia route this Sunday - plus Metro meetings, MacArthur Park clean-up, and more

February 18, 2025
Tuesday’s Headlines

February 18, 2025
Foothill Extension

Watch this A Line Construction Video, and Look Forward to Pomona Extension Opening this Summer

In January, construction was substantially complete on the 9.1-mile four-station light rail project, including new stations in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona

February 14, 2025
Friday’s Headlines

February 14, 2025
