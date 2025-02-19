Wednesday’s Headlines

- Quick Santa Clarita Protected Bike Lanes Aesthetics Criticized (SC Signal)
- Is Metro 105/110 the Worst Station in the Country, or the World? (Reddit)
- L.A. City Council Rejects Rent Protections For Fire Victims (Public Press)
- More On Metro Bus Lane Enforcement (Boyle Hts Beat)
- Glendale Installs Crosswalk Artworks (CaltransD7 Instagram)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Sunland Car Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
- Motorcyclist Injured In Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
- Poll: Californians Still Support High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
