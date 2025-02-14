Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:52 AM PST on February 14, 2025

La Brea peak-hour bus lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • "Don't want a ticket? Don't park or stop in bus lanes!" (LADOT Instagram)
  • Read LAT's Excellent Obituary For Donald Shoup
  • Construction Completed On Foothill A Line To Pomona (YouTube)
  • Planning Commission Approves 51-Story 536-Unit DTLA Tower (Urbanize)
  • Making Plans for Measure A Housing/Homelessness Funding (LAist)
  • YIMBY Lawsuit Says L.A. City Housing Plan Insufficient (LAT)
  • What Will Altadena Rebuild Look Like? (Public Press)
  • Carnage:
    • Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver In Deadly South L.A. Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Los Feliz Building, Injuring Person (Eastsider)
    • Driver Crashes Into Pacoima Wash Channel In North Hills (KTLA)
  • Heavy Rains News:

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

