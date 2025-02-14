Friday’s Headlines

- "Don't want a ticket? Don't park or stop in bus lanes!" (LADOT Instagram)
- Metro/DOT Automated Bus Lane Enforcement Starts Monday (LAist)
- Read LAT's Excellent Obituary For Donald Shoup
- Construction Completed On Foothill A Line To Pomona (YouTube)
- Planning Commission Approves 51-Story 536-Unit DTLA Tower (Urbanize)
- Making Plans for Measure A Housing/Homelessness Funding (LAist)
- YIMBY Lawsuit Says L.A. City Housing Plan Insufficient (LAT)
- What Will Altadena Rebuild Look Like? (Public Press)
- Carnage:
- Heavy Rains News:
- PCH Closed In Malibu (LAT, NBC4, KTLA, Caltrans D7 Instagram)
- Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed By Mudslide (KTLA)
- Mud Flows In Altadena, Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Flooding on Rossmore Avenue (Larchmont Buzz)
- Riverside Streets Flooded (KTLA)
