Active Streets Mission-to-Mission – Open Thread

Yesterday marked the return of a popular open streets celebration through the cities of Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena. Similar Active Streets Mission-to-Mission events took place in 2019 and 2022, when the event was known as 626 Golden Streets (it was rebranded this year). Tens of thousands of participants biked, walked, skated and scootered.

Active Streets is produced by ActiveSGV, in partnership with Metro, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, along with the participating cities.

The route featured historic areas, tree-lined residential streets, lots of crowded restaurants, and popular hubs featuring music, dance, booths and much more. Many participants arrived by Metro A Line.

Active Streets draws participants of all ages - walking, skating, scootering, and bicycling

The eastern end of the Active Streets route was at the historic Mission San Gabriel

Tree-lined streets in South Pasadena during Active Streets Mission-to-Mission

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission

For open streets events, the city of Alhambra always hosts an extended pedestrian hub with lots of activities for kids and families

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's Active Streets?

More SoCal open streets coming soon: CicloIRVINE on this Saturday, May 4; CicLAmini Wilmington on Sunday, May 19; CicLAvia - South LA on Western Avenue on Sunday, June 23; and CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods on Sunday, August 18.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!