Monday’s Headlines

- Metro Ridership Has Grown 24 Consecutive Months (Beverly Press)
- Lieutenant: LAPD Was Warned About Ghost Traffic Stops (LAT)
- L.A. Bucks Nation Trend Of Increasing Unhoused Population (KTLA)
- Ride Metro For Free On New Year's Eve, With Extended Service (LAT, The Source)
- Take Metro To Rose Bowl and Rose Parade (Beverly Press, The Source)
- Culver City Extends/Increases Circulator Bus Service (CC Crossroads)
- CA High-Speed Rail Providing Training and Jobs (LAT)
- Yaroslavsky Negotiating End To Pico Blvd Oil Drilling Site (Beverly Press)
- Metro Subway Construction Continues For 2025 Opening (Beverly Press)
- L.A. Loses ED1 Valley Housing Lawsuit (LAist)
- 5-Story 65-Apartment 0-Parking Affordable Housing Planned In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Burbank Seeks To Increase ADU Production (Burbank Leader)
- Beverly Press Makes Fun On Van Ness Avenue Speed Bumps
- Metro Adding More Sound Walls Along 210 Freeway In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Wrong Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On 210 In Pasadena Area (SGV Tribune)
- Fatal Hit-and-Run In Reseda (Daily News, KABC)
- Scooter Rider Killed In WestfieldTopanga Mall Crash (Daily News)
- Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In East L.A. (KTLA)
- Parents Warn About Dangers Of Drunk Driving (SFV Sun)
- Improving Walk Facilities Increases Walking (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA