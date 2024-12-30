Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PST on December 30, 2024

Metro bus on Florence Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Ridership Has Grown 24 Consecutive Months (Beverly Press)
  • Lieutenant: LAPD Was Warned About Ghost Traffic Stops (LAT)
  • L.A. Bucks Nation Trend Of Increasing Unhoused Population (KTLA)
  • Ride Metro For Free On New Year's Eve, With Extended Service (LAT, The Source)
  • Take Metro To Rose Bowl and Rose Parade (Beverly Press, The Source)
  • Culver City Extends/Increases Circulator Bus Service (CC Crossroads)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Providing Training and Jobs (LAT)
  • Yaroslavsky Negotiating End To Pico Blvd Oil Drilling Site (Beverly Press)
  • Metro Subway Construction Continues For 2025 Opening (Beverly Press)
  • L.A. Loses ED1 Valley Housing Lawsuit (LAist)
  • 5-Story 65-Apartment 0-Parking Affordable Housing Planned In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • Burbank Seeks To Increase ADU Production (Burbank Leader)
  • Beverly Press Makes Fun On Van Ness Avenue Speed Bumps
  • Metro Adding More Sound Walls Along 210 Freeway In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Wrong Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On 210 In Pasadena Area (SGV Tribune)
    • Fatal Hit-and-Run In Reseda (Daily News, KABC)
    • Scooter Rider Killed In WestfieldTopanga Mall Crash (Daily News)
    • Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In East L.A. (KTLA)
    • Parents Warn About Dangers Of Drunk Driving (SFV Sun)
  • Improving Walk Facilities Increases Walking (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

