bike lanes

Friday Bikeway Briefs: Pacoima Wash Path Open, Downtown Protection Extended

San Fernando's Pacoima Wash walk/bike path is open - and the city installed more modular curb-protection along downtown L.A.'s Main Street parking-protected bike lanes

2:25 PM PST on December 13, 2024

Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Below are a couple of bicycle facility updates for your weekend reading.

San Fernando's Pacoima Wash Path Is Open

In June, Streetsblog shared pictures of the city of San Fernando's then nearly completed bike/walk path along the Pacoima Wash. The city officially opened the new path in late October. The facility extends 1.4 mile from Fourth Street/Bradley Avenue to Cindy Montañez Natural Park at 8th Street.

The recently opened Pacoima Wash path includes this bridge at Cindy Montañez Natural Park

Streetsblog visited the new path yesterday and spotted a couple of folks out enjoying it.

Pacoima Wash path
The path crosses three streets via at-grade crosswalks. This photo is at Glenoaks Boulevard, the busiest of the three cross streets, which features a flashing beacon crosswalk.
The southern end of the Pacoima Wash path at 4th Street/Bradley Avenue
Main Street Curb Protection Extended

In late September, Streetsblog reported on smart new rigid plastic curb devices installed by the L.A. City Transportation Department along the two-way protected bikeway on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. At that time, the modular curbs extended from Spring Street to 5th Street.

Modular curbs along Main Street's parking-protected bike lanes

The city recently extended the curbs an additional four blocks north. The protection now extends to First Street, right next to LADOT and Caltrans offices, and just short of City Hall.

The recently installed plastic curbs on Main Street, at the Caltrans District 7 headquarters building

These curb-devices are not the be-all end-all (that would be permanent concrete curb protection) but they do appear to be a quick, cheap measure to keep more drivers from intruding in (including parking in) these protected bike lanes.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

