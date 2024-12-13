Friday Bikeway Briefs: Pacoima Wash Path Open, Downtown Protection Extended

Below are a couple of bicycle facility updates for your weekend reading.
San Fernando's Pacoima Wash Path Is Open
In June, Streetsblog shared pictures of the city of San Fernando's then nearly completed bike/walk path along the Pacoima Wash. The city officially opened the new path in late October. The facility extends 1.4 mile from Fourth Street/Bradley Avenue to Cindy Montañez Natural Park at 8th Street.
Streetsblog visited the new path yesterday and spotted a couple of folks out enjoying it.
Main Street Curb Protection Extended
In late September, Streetsblog reported on smart new rigid plastic curb devices installed by the L.A. City Transportation Department along the two-way protected bikeway on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. At that time, the modular curbs extended from Spring Street to 5th Street.
The city recently extended the curbs an additional four blocks north. The protection now extends to First Street, right next to LADOT and Caltrans offices, and just short of City Hall.
These curb-devices are not the be-all end-all (that would be permanent concrete curb protection) but they do appear to be a quick, cheap measure to keep more drivers from intruding in (including parking in) these protected bike lanes.