Eyes on the Path: Construction Progress on Pacoima Wash Walk/Bike Path

In March 2023, the city of San Fernando broke ground on a new multiuse path along the Pacoima Wash. Expected to open this fall, the $11.2 million 1.4-mile path will extend from Fourth Street/Bradley Avenue to Cindy Montañez Natural Park, just below Foothill Boulevard.
Streetsblog checked out the construction site earlier this week and the project appears nearly complete; fencing, asphalt path, and bike/walk bridge all appear essentially done.
Keep an eye out for an opening announcement coming soon.