Eyes on the Path: Construction Progress on Pacoima Wash Walk/Bike Path

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

In March 2023, the city of San Fernando broke ground on a new multiuse path along the Pacoima Wash. Expected to open this fall, the $11.2 million 1.4-mile path will extend from Fourth Street/Bradley Avenue to Cindy Montañez Natural Park, just below Foothill Boulevard.

Streetsblog checked out the construction site earlier this week and the project appears nearly complete; fencing, asphalt path, and bike/walk bridge all appear essentially done.

The Pacoima Wash project includes extensive fencing to keep people out of the concrete-lined wash, which is dangerous when water levels rise during rainy weather

The new asphalt path is ready for striping. Note also the solar-power lighting.

Entry gates can be locked to keep people out when dangerously high waters are predicted

Pacoima Wash and path, view north from 5th Street/Herrick Avenue

New bike/ped bridge over the Pacoima Wash at 8th Street. Most of the new path runs just east of the wash; at the north end the path crosses to the west bank.

The northern end of the project is at Cindy Montañez Natural Park, at the corner of 8th and Newton Streets in the city of San Fernando

Keep an eye out for an opening announcement coming soon.