Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Path: Construction Progress on Pacoima Wash Walk/Bike Path

New fencing, asphalt path and bike/walk bridge all appear done - the facility is expected to open this fall

12:05 PM PDT on June 20, 2024

New Pacoima Wash path construction nearly complete. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

In March 2023, the city of San Fernando broke ground on a new multiuse path along the Pacoima Wash. Expected to open this fall, the $11.2 million 1.4-mile path will extend from Fourth Street/Bradley Avenue to Cindy Montañez Natural Park, just below Foothill Boulevard.

Streetsblog checked out the construction site earlier this week and the project appears nearly complete; fencing, asphalt path, and bike/walk bridge all appear essentially done.

The Pacoima Wash project includes extensive fencing to keep people out of the concrete-lined wash, which is dangerous when water levels rise during rainy weather
The new asphalt path is ready for striping. Note also the solar-power lighting.
Entry gates can be locked to keep people out when dangerously high waters are predicted
Pacoima Wash and path, view north from 5th Street/Herrick Avenue
New bike/ped bridge over the Pacoima Wash at 8th Street. Most of the new path runs just east of the wash; at the north end the path crosses to the west bank.
The northern end of the project is at Cindy Montañez Natural Park, at the corner of 8th and Newton Streets in the city of San Fernando

Keep an eye out for an opening announcement coming soon.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 20, 2024
microtransit

Latest on Metro Micro: Still Few Riders, High Costs

For all of L.A. County, Metro Micro weekday ridership is just 2,300 daily riders, less than half of Metro's 5,000 rider goal

June 18, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Juneteenth, Metro board committees, CicLAvia South L.A., Metro PSAC, and more.

June 17, 2024
See all posts