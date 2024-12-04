Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:15 AM PST on December 4, 2024

2023 CicLAvia participants snapping pictures at one of the Welcome to Reseda signs. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • CicLAvia Returns To the Valley This Sunday (Valley News Group)
  • CA E-Bike Incentives Are Coming (SBCA)
  • Nathan Hochman Sworn In As L.A. County DA (LAist)
  • StreetsLA Planning Connection From Rail-to-Rail Path To Fairview Station
  • Pedestrian Death By LB Transit Bus Ruled Suicide (Watchdog)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Lancaster Pedestrian (AV Press)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Rams Car, Injuring Driver (KCAL)
    • LB DUI Driver Who Intentionally Rammed Car, Hospitalized (LB Post)
  • CA Begins Wetlands Park Construction At NELA L.A. River Bowtie Site (Urbanize, Eastsider)

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

