Eyes on the Street: L.A. County’s New Vincent Bikeway Bike Lanes

L.A. County's Vincent Community Bikeway project is nearly completed. The roughly four mile long project includes stretches of new creekside bike/walk paths, connected by on-street protected bike lanes.

For more details on the project, see SBLA posts on its groundbreaking last year, and a construction update four months ago.

Map of Vincent Community Bikeway

For now, enjoy photos of the project's new plastic-post-protected bike lanes already in place and in use - on Arrow Highway and Lark Ellen Avenue.

On Lark Ellen Avenue the Vincent Community Bikeway includes a short stretch of two-way protected bike lanes on the west side of the street. (Overall the on-street portions are nearly all one protected lane on each side of the street - shown below.)

New protected bike lanes on Arrow Highway

New protected bike lanes on Arrow Highway alongside Gladstone Middle School

Arrow Highway protected bike lanes

The county recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the project, though the path portions of it are expected to open in a couple weeks.

Vincent Community Bikeway entry point at Irwindale, with gate locked today. The sculpture resembles a stylized letter 'V' (also stamped on the bike/walk path on the left) for Vincent.

