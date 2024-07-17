Eyes on the Street: Vincent Bikeway is Coming Together

Los Angeles County Public Works is making steady progress on the Vincent Community Bikeway. The project broke ground in 2023.

The under construction facility will be a three mile long bikeway and walkway, located in the unincorporated Vincent area adjacent to Covina and Irwindale. About half of the route will run east and west as a multi-use path along the Big Dalton Flood Control Channel. Off-street path segments will be connected by on-street protected bike lanes on Irwindale Avenue, Lark Ellen Avenue, and Arrow Highway.

The blacktop has been set along the waterway portions of the path, and new gates and fencing have been installed. The concrete edges of the ADA ramps for the path have been put in too.

The Vincent Bikeway at Irwindale Avenue, looking east. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The Vincent Bikeway at Lark Ellen Avenue, looking west. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The Vincent Bikeway at Cerritos Avenue, looking west. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The Vincent Bikeway at Citrus Avenue, looking west. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

What remains to be done on the waterway includes striping, landscaping, parklets, and a decorative gate.

A rendering of the Lark Ellen Ave entrance to the Vincent Community Bikeway, looking west. Courtesy of Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

On-street installations haven’t begun yet, but there will be crosswalk enhancements and bike lanes protected by bollards. Completion, originally anticipated to be Spring of this year, is now expected by the end of 2024.

This project is part of the County’s SGV Greenways initiative: 130 miles of trails based around the region’s waterways, connecting to the San Gabriel River path. Greenway paths are also gradually coming to the Alhambra Wash, Eaton Wash, Thompson Creek, Walnut Creek, San Dimas Wash, San Jose Creek, and Puente Creek.

The San Gabriel Valley creek system, mapped by the San Gabriel Valley Greenway Network. Vincent is in the middle, just above the segment labeled "2".

The $8.1 million project was funded by a state Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant, L.A. County Public Works, Prop C, and the cities of Azusa, Irwindale, Covina, and West Covina.

Los Angeles County Public Works spokesperson Gabrielle Barber wrote of the Vincent project that her department is "particularly proud that our flood control infrastructure is being used to connect cities, neighborhoods, and communities."

