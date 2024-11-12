Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday's Headlines

9:29 AM PST on November 12, 2024

Screenshot from Nick Andert’s 2024 Metro project status video

  • Election Results (County Registrar-Recorder)
    • De León Concedes To Jurado, Expanding L.A. Council Progressives (LAist)
    • Measure G Almost Certainly Passing, Will Expand County Supervisors (LAT, Daily News)
    • Bubba Fish Lead Growing, Swinging Culver City Council (CC Crossroads)
    • WeHo Times Wraps Up Election Results [Pro-Bike Wins Hold]
    • Trump Will Gut Climate Progress (LAT), Tho State Results Good (Capital & Main)
    • Trump Poised To Undermine California Environmental Regulations (LAT)
  • Weigh In On Proposed Stadium Gondola At State Parks Meeting Tonight (LAist)
  • Nick Andert Video Update On Metro Projects
  • Appeals Court Pauses Ruling For Housing At Westwood VA (LAist)
  • McDonnell Confirmed As LAPD Chief (LAist)
  • County Looks To Buy North Long Beach Parcel For L.A. River Park (Urbanize)
  • Nonprofits Pay Mansion Tax When Selling Land To For-Profit Development (LAT)
  • Metrolink CEO's Home Burned In Ventura County Mountain Fire (LAT, VC Star)
  • Waymo Operating About 100 Robotaxis In L.A. (LAT)
  • Rancho Palos Verdes Looks To Ban E-Bikes (Biking in L.A.)
  • Glendale Neighbors Split Over Proposed Stop Sign (Glendale News-Press)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In DTLA 110 Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Four Injured As Driver Crashes Into Chino Home (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Four People In Van Nuys Crash (LAT)
    • Big Rig Driver Crashes Off 210 Freeway In Glendale (Daily News)
  • State Regulations Will Mean Cleaner Air and Higher Gas Prices (LAist, KTLA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

