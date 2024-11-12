Tuesday’s Headlines

- Election Results (County Registrar-Recorder)
- De León Concedes To Jurado, Expanding L.A. Council Progressives (LAist)
- Measure G Almost Certainly Passing, Will Expand County Supervisors (LAT, Daily News)
- Bubba Fish Lead Growing, Swinging Culver City Council (CC Crossroads)
- WeHo Times Wraps Up Election Results [Pro-Bike Wins Hold]
- Trump Will Gut Climate Progress (LAT), Tho State Results Good (Capital & Main)
- Trump Poised To Undermine California Environmental Regulations (LAT)
- Weigh In On Proposed Stadium Gondola At State Parks Meeting Tonight (LAist)
- Nick Andert Video Update On Metro Projects
- Appeals Court Pauses Ruling For Housing At Westwood VA (LAist)
- McDonnell Confirmed As LAPD Chief (LAist)
- County Looks To Buy North Long Beach Parcel For L.A. River Park (Urbanize)
- Nonprofits Pay Mansion Tax When Selling Land To For-Profit Development (LAT)
- Metrolink CEO's Home Burned In Ventura County Mountain Fire (LAT, VC Star)
- Waymo Operating About 100 Robotaxis In L.A. (LAT)
- Rancho Palos Verdes Looks To Ban E-Bikes (Biking in L.A.)
- Glendale Neighbors Split Over Proposed Stop Sign (Glendale News-Press)
- Carnage: Person Killed In DTLA 110 Freeway Crash (KTLA)
- Four Injured As Driver Crashes Into Chino Home (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Four People In Van Nuys Crash (LAT)
- Big Rig Driver Crashes Off 210 Freeway In Glendale (Daily News)
- State Regulations Will Mean Cleaner Air and Higher Gas Prices (LAist, KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA