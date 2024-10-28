Westwood’s Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza is Open

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Last weekend Westwood celebrated the soft opening of Broxton Plaza. As part of the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) People St program, about 500 feet of Broxton Avenue - between Kinross Avenue and Weyburn Avenue - are now closed to driving, and open for walking, outdoor dining, and other activities.

Map showing location of Broxton Plaza.

The plaza is a block west of Westwood Boulevard, and on a block of Broxton that already sees frequent event closures, including hosting a Thursday farmers market.

Broxton Plaza is just south of UCLA; it is also a couple blocks north of the future Metro D Line subway station, under construction and expected to open in 2027.

In 2023, The Daily Bruin reported on how the Westwood Village Improvement Association (WVIA), with the support of the North Westwood Neighborhood Council, secured final project approvals. Urbanize covered the start of construction in August.

Broxton Plaza is now open! A beautiful, fun new pedestrian space has come to Westwood!



Thanks to the @WestwoodVillage Improvement Association for all of the work to make it happen! pic.twitter.com/7yaLAEjvAf — North Westwood Neighborhood Council (@OfficialNWWNC) October 25, 2024

The opening weekend featured music, games, movies, pilates, coffee and boba tea specials, and much more. Below are photos from Friday's opening day.

Broxton Plaza features outdoor seating and shade umbrellas

Game equipment helps foster a family-friendly park-like setting in Broxton Plaza

People Street plaza signage at Broxton Plaza

Welcome to Broxton Plaza

New barrier gates keep drivers out of Broxton Plaza

WVIA Executive Director Michael Russell let Streetsblog know that the current artificial grass surface is temporary. In mid-November, the city will install the standard colorful People St treatment, in this case featuring the city's "pinwheel" pattern, similar to Bradley Plaza in Pacoima.

Pacoima's Bradley Plaza features the pinwheel pattern which will soon be installed at Broxton

Once the surface treatment is done, the city will reinstall the bike parking corral.

Russell expects the plaza to be completed around the end of 2024, with a grand opening celebration in early 2025. Follow WVIA for the opening announcement, and for other plaza programming.

In the meantime, Broxton Plaza is very much open to walking, dining, music, games, and much more.