Westwood’s Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza is Open

Last weekend Westwood celebrated the soft opening of Broxton Plaza. As part of the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) People St program, about 500 feet of Broxton Avenue - between Kinross Avenue and Weyburn Avenue - are now closed to driving, and open for walking, outdoor dining, and other activities.
The plaza is a block west of Westwood Boulevard, and on a block of Broxton that already sees frequent event closures, including hosting a Thursday farmers market.
Broxton Plaza is just south of UCLA; it is also a couple blocks north of the future Metro D Line subway station, under construction and expected to open in 2027.
In 2023, The Daily Bruin reported on how the Westwood Village Improvement Association (WVIA), with the support of the North Westwood Neighborhood Council, secured final project approvals. Urbanize covered the start of construction in August.
The opening weekend featured music, games, movies, pilates, coffee and boba tea specials, and much more. Below are photos from Friday's opening day.
WVIA Executive Director Michael Russell let Streetsblog know that the current artificial grass surface is temporary. In mid-November, the city will install the standard colorful People St treatment, in this case featuring the city's "pinwheel" pattern, similar to Bradley Plaza in Pacoima.
Once the surface treatment is done, the city will reinstall the bike parking corral.
Russell expects the plaza to be completed around the end of 2024, with a grand opening celebration in early 2025. Follow WVIA for the opening announcement, and for other plaza programming.
In the meantime, Broxton Plaza is very much open to walking, dining, music, games, and much more.