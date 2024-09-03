Tuesday’s Headlines

- Heatwave Predicted To Bring 119 Degree Temps To So Cal This Week (LAT, LAist1, LAist2, KTLA, KABC)
- Steve Lopez Can't Get Straight Answers From L.A. City Regarding Mangled Sidewalks (LAT)
- Metro Expanding TAP-to-Exit To Ten End-of-Line Stations (KCBS)
- Foothill A Line Extension 90 Percent Done, To Be Completed January (SGV Tribune)
- Culver City To Begin Construction Removing MOVE Bus/Bike/Walk Improvements (CC Crossroads, City notice)
- CA Lawmakers Approve Malibu Speed Cameras (LAT)
- Two Metro Bus Riders Injured In Stabbing In South L.A. (LAT)
- Sheriff Department Poised To Demote Whistleblower (LAT)
- More On Santa Monica Speed Limit Decreases (SMDP)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In 91 Freeway Crash In Cerritos (LB Post, SGV Tribune)
- Pedestrian Killed In 101 Freeway Crash In Woodland Hills (KABC, KCAL, Spectrum1)
- South L.A. Crash Hospitalizes Person, Minor Damage To Metro Bus (KCAL)
- West Hollywood Driver Injures Pedestrian (WeHo Times)
- Anaheim Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Person Killed In Lake Elsinore Freeway Crash (KCAL)
- Family, Friends Grieve Carson Grandmother Killed by Driver (KTLA)
- LAT Columnist Skeptical That Californians Will Embrace Electric Cars
