Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:19 AM PDT on September 3, 2024

One ailing L.A. City sidewalk. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Heatwave Predicted To Bring 119 Degree Temps To So Cal This Week (LAT, LAist1, LAist2, KTLA, KABC)
  • Steve Lopez Can't Get Straight Answers From L.A. City Regarding Mangled Sidewalks (LAT)
  • Metro Expanding TAP-to-Exit To Ten End-of-Line Stations (KCBS)
  • Foothill A Line Extension 90 Percent Done, To Be Completed January (SGV Tribune)
  • Culver City To Begin Construction Removing MOVE Bus/Bike/Walk Improvements (CC Crossroads, City notice)
  • CA Lawmakers Approve Malibu Speed Cameras (LAT)
  • Two Metro Bus Riders Injured In Stabbing In South L.A. (LAT)
  • Sheriff Department Poised To Demote Whistleblower (LAT)
  • More On Santa Monica Speed Limit Decreases (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In 91 Freeway Crash In Cerritos (LB Post, SGV Tribune)
    • Pedestrian Killed In 101 Freeway Crash In Woodland Hills (KABC, KCAL, Spectrum1)
    • South L.A. Crash Hospitalizes Person, Minor Damage To Metro Bus (KCAL)
    • West Hollywood Driver Injures Pedestrian (WeHo Times)
    • Anaheim Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In Lake Elsinore Freeway Crash (KCAL)
    • Family, Friends Grieve Carson Grandmother Killed by Driver (KTLA)
  • LAT Columnist Skeptical That Californians Will Embrace Electric Cars

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

