Monday’s Headlines

- Feds Approve Metro Southeast Gateway Line Environmental Studies (Daily News, Downey Patriot)
- Metro Ridership Keeps Gradually Increasing (LB Post)
- In LAT Olympics Interview, Councilmember Traci Park Goes Anti-HLA and Anti-Union
- Metro C Line Overhead Wire Rehab Project Continues Eastward (The Source)
- Waymo Expanding L.A. Robotaxi Service (SMDP)
- SaMo Adds New Stop Sign On Idaho, Add'l Safety Projects Coming (SM Next)
- Carnage: Police Seek Deadly Garden Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA, Daily Breeze)
- Two Motorcyclists Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Irvine (KABC, NBC4)
- Three People Hospitalized In Westside 405 Freeway Crash (KABC, NBC4)
- Four-Car Northridge Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (NBC4)
- Irvine Cyclist Dies From Injuries, Weeks After Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Remembering Slain Cyclist Raul Castañeda (ActiveSGV)
- Whittier Narrows Dam Reconstruction Will Impacts Parks [and bikeways] (Public Press)
