Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:14 AM PDT on August 26, 2024

Southeast Gateway Line (former West Santa Ana Branch) cleared another hurdle. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Feds Approve Metro Southeast Gateway Line Environmental Studies (Daily News, Downey Patriot)
  • Metro Ridership Keeps Gradually Increasing (LB Post)
  • In LAT Olympics Interview, Councilmember Traci Park Goes Anti-HLA and Anti-Union
  • Metro C Line Overhead Wire Rehab Project Continues Eastward (The Source)
  • Waymo Expanding L.A. Robotaxi Service (SMDP)
  • SaMo Adds New Stop Sign On Idaho, Add'l Safety Projects Coming (SM Next)
  • Carnage: Police Seek Deadly Garden Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA, Daily Breeze)
    • Two Motorcyclists Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Irvine (KABC, NBC4)
    • Three People Hospitalized In Westside 405 Freeway Crash (KABC, NBC4)
    • Four-Car Northridge Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (NBC4)
    • Irvine Cyclist Dies From Injuries, Weeks After Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
    • Remembering Slain Cyclist Raul Castañeda (ActiveSGV)
  • Whittier Narrows Dam Reconstruction Will Impacts Parks [and bikeways] (Public Press)

Streetsblog's daily digest email is changing format today.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

August 26, 2024
The Metro-funded First Street-Riggin Street-Potrero Grande Drive corridor improvements project, mostly bike lanes, will extend about 5.3 miles through Rosemead, South San Gabriel, Montebello, and Monterey Park

August 26, 2024
Californians for Electric Rail's petition to electrify Metrolink asks for a commitment and a reasonable rollout, not the huge project Metrolink is afraid to invest in. KTLA and Metrolink focused on the wrong points.

August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024
