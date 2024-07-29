Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:37 AM PDT on July 29, 2024

A street vendor in the piñata district holds up two cochinitos. Street vendor permit fees dropped from nearly $300 to $27 this past weekend. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • New lower permit fees for street vendors - lowered from $291 to $27 - took effect on Sunday (NBCLA)
  • Metro gets rolling on San Fernando Valley light rail construction (DailyNews)
  • Metro is taking public comment about its plan to extend the K line up through Hollywood (LAist)
  • Man found dead inside Metro tunnel near Studio City appears to have been electrocuted (KCAL; NBCLA)
  • The NYT looks at the nationwide drop in 'traffic' enforcement (NYT)
  • 14-year-old boy and 3 others shot, wounded in South L.A. while walking across the street at E. 51st and Avalon (LAT; KCAL)
  • Newsom calls on Oakland to allow more police chases, stop suspects from ‘fleeing with impunity’ (LAT); See our previous coverage on the dangers of expanding pursuits (SBLA)
  • With Olympics now underway in Paris, local outlets ask if L.A. is ready (NBCLA, ABC7, CBSLA); Sen. Alex Padilla: $200M in the works for bus leasing program ahead of LA2028 (Spectrum)
  • How campaign funds and charitable donations help Big Oil wield power in Sacramento (LAT)
  • Earth just sweltered through the hottest day ever recorded (LAist).
  • Massive forest fires aren't helping: The ‘extraordinary’ growth of California’s largest fire raises alarms - it could burn for months (LAT)
  • Landmark study finds exposure to wildfire smoke increases risk of dementia more than other forms of pollution (LAT); Wildfires are also very bad for watersheds and drinking water (WaPo)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA; State headlines at Streetsblog California

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Read More:

