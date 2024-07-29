Monday’s Headlines

- New lower permit fees for street vendors - lowered from $291 to $27 - took effect on Sunday (NBCLA)
- Metro gets rolling on San Fernando Valley light rail construction (DailyNews)
- Metro is taking public comment about its plan to extend the K line up through Hollywood (LAist)
- Man found dead inside Metro tunnel near Studio City appears to have been electrocuted (KCAL; NBCLA)
- The NYT looks at the nationwide drop in 'traffic' enforcement (NYT)
- 14-year-old boy and 3 others shot, wounded in South L.A. while walking across the street at E. 51st and Avalon (LAT; KCAL)
- Newsom calls on Oakland to allow more police chases, stop suspects from ‘fleeing with impunity’ (LAT); See our previous coverage on the dangers of expanding pursuits (SBLA)
- With Olympics now underway in Paris, local outlets ask if L.A. is ready (NBCLA, ABC7, CBSLA); Sen. Alex Padilla: $200M in the works for bus leasing program ahead of LA2028 (Spectrum)
- How campaign funds and charitable donations help Big Oil wield power in Sacramento (LAT)
- Earth just sweltered through the hottest day ever recorded (LAist).
- Massive forest fires aren't helping: The ‘extraordinary’ growth of California’s largest fire raises alarms - it could burn for months (LAT)
- Landmark study finds exposure to wildfire smoke increases risk of dementia more than other forms of pollution (LAT); Wildfires are also very bad for watersheds and drinking water (WaPo)
