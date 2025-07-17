Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:18 AM PDT on July 17, 2025

Ghost bike memorial for Blake Ackerman – on Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood. Photo via SAFE

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 16, 2025
Election 2020

Supes Move to Restore Measure J

Supes look to fix an oopsie that lead to accidentally repealing criminal justice reforms.

July 16, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Katy Young Yaroslavsky

City Breaks Ground on Mid-City Greenways Bike/Walk Improvements

The 4+mile Mid-City Greenways project is focused on three streets: Rosewood Avenue, Formosa Avenue, and Orange Drive

July 15, 2025
The 710

SGV Connect 138 – Reclaimers Resisting Eviction

Benito Flores, one of the Reclaimers, is resisting eviction to draw attention to inequities with how housing laws are being applied to people experiencing homelessness

July 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

July 15, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

ICE protests, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, and more

July 14, 2025
See all posts