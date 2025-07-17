Thursday’s Headlines

- L.A. Bus Operators Protecting Riders From ICE (Public Press)
- ICE Shifting from Raids to Traffic Stops (L.A. Taco)
- National Guard Troops In L.A. Were Bored (LAT)
- Uncertainty Looms At Raided Van Nuys Home Depot (SFV Sun)
- L.A. Workers/Economy Suffered From ICE Terror (LAist)
- L.A. Good Trouble Events Commemorate John Lewis (NBC4)
- County Measure J Fiasco Impacts Communities (Public Press)
- Trump Administration Yanks CA High-Speed Rail Funds Again (LAT, KABC, NBC4)
- More on Metro State of the Agency (Sentinel, The Source)
- More on Mid-City Greenways Project Groundbreaking (Urbanize)
- Short Marina Del Rey Bike Path Connector Closing (Reddit)
- Xtown Graphs Homelessness Statistics
- Carnage: Ghost Bike Honors WeHo Cyclist Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver (WeHo Times, SAFE)
