Monday’s Headlines

- Carnage: Slain WeHo Cyclist Blake Ackerman Remembered (Biking in L.A., WeHo Times)
- East Hollywood Driver Intentionally Injures 30 People (LAT, Biking in L.A., KABC, NBC4, KCAL) Rundown Of Deadly Driver-Ram Killings (LAT)
- Four People Killed In Norwalk 605 Freeway DUI Crash (LAT, KABC, NBC4)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Sylmar Pedestrian (KABC)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Injures WeHo Moped Rider (WeHo Times)
- DUI Driver Crashes Into Culver City Bookstore (CC Crossroads)
- SFV Teens Leading ICE Resistance (Public Press)
- LAPD Uses Anti-Homeless Law To Sweep ICE Protest Camp (L.A. Taco)
- Capital & Main On Viral ICE Resistance In Paramount
- Petition Calls For WeHo Intersection Red Light Cameras (WeHo Times)
- Fire In B Line Tunnel Causes Hour-Long Service Interruption (KTLA)
- Pasadena Commemorates 35th Anniversary of ADA (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena Retooling Bike Regs - Eliminating Registration, Adding E-bikes (Pasadena Now)
- More On Mid-City Greenways Groundbreaking (Beverly Press)
- Who Killed Measure J? (LAT)
- Tesla To Fight CA Over Over-Hyping Self-Driving (LAT)
