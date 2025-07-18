Friday’s Headlines

- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Tracks ICE Terror
- Volunteer Sees ICE Parallels On Terminal Island (Public Press)
- EV Chargers Lacking in L.A. Low Income Communities (NBC4)
- Inglewood Rezones For K-Line Adjacent Development (Urbanize)
- LASD: Drivers Increasingly Don't Make Way For Emergency Responders (SC Signal)
- Vigil 6 p.m. Tonight For WeHo Cyclist Blake Ackerman Killed By Driver (Biking in L.A., WeHoTimes)
- Good Trouble Protests Honor John Lewis (Daily News)
- Leimert Park Rallies For Wakiesha’s Law (Wave)
- CA Approves $4.5M For Canceled 710 Freeway Home Purchases (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Transit Running Free Extra Service For Colorado St. Bridge Party Tomorrow (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Pico Union Cyclist (KTLA)
- Driver Crashes Into West L.A. Home Fence (Century City News)
- CA Sues Trump Admin Over High-Speed Rail Funding (LAT)
