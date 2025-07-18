Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

11:28 AM PDT on July 18, 2025

Metro K Line photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • L.A. Taco Daily Memo Tracks ICE Terror
    • Volunteer Sees ICE Parallels On Terminal Island (Public Press)
  • EV Chargers Lacking in L.A. Low Income Communities (NBC4)
  • Inglewood Rezones For K-Line Adjacent Development (Urbanize)
  • LASD: Drivers Increasingly Don't Make Way For Emergency Responders (SC Signal)
  • Vigil 6 p.m. Tonight For WeHo Cyclist Blake Ackerman Killed By Driver (Biking in L.A., WeHoTimes)
  • Good Trouble Protests Honor John Lewis (Daily News)
  • Leimert Park Rallies For Wakiesha’s Law (Wave)
  • CA Approves $4.5M For Canceled 710 Freeway Home Purchases (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Transit Running Free Extra Service For Colorado St. Bridge Party Tomorrow (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Pico Union Cyclist (KTLA)
  • CA Sues Trump Admin Over High-Speed Rail Funding (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance

Both City Council and Mayor approved the city HLA ordinance, which goes into effect on August 18.

July 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

July 17, 2025
Election 2020

Supes Move to Restore Measure J

Supes look to fix an oopsie that lead to accidentally repealing criminal justice reforms.

July 16, 2025
Katy Young Yaroslavsky

City Breaks Ground on Mid-City Greenways Bike/Walk Improvements

The 4+mile Mid-City Greenways project is focused on three streets: Rosewood Avenue, Formosa Avenue, and Orange Drive

July 15, 2025
The 710

SGV Connect 138 – Reclaimers Resisting Eviction

Benito Flores, one of the Reclaimers, is resisting eviction to draw attention to inequities with how housing laws are being applied to people experiencing homelessness

July 15, 2025
