L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance

Los Angeles has a new law governing Measure HLA. In their recent newsletter, Streets for All - the main advocacy group behind the passage of Measure HLA - calls the city ordinance "a big step forward" that they hope will allow the city to "move faster going forward to implement HLA."

Last year, city voters approved Measure HLA, supporting the city installing more bus, bike and walk amenities by installing projects included in the city's mobility plan as it repaves streets. HLA took effect in April, 2024, with the ballot language becoming city law. Then the city wrote its own HLA law: the Measure HLA implementation ordinance.

Last summer, the City Council directed the City Attorney to write the new HLA ordinance. That process included some back and forth over what should be included.

On June 11 of this year, the City Council Transportation Committee approved the City Attorney's draft ordinance. The full City Council approved it on June 24. Mayor Karen Bass approved it on July 7. After both Council and Mayor approve, the ordinance goes into effect 31 days later - on August 18.

The city ordinance mostly reiterates the ballot language approved by voters, but there are some differences.

One difference between the ballot language and the new city ordinance is that the latter ordinance requires a "streamlined administrative appeal process" at the city level "before a civil action may be filed." The language approved by voters makes no mention of an appeal process before civil litigation. However, the city does require administrative appeals in other areas. For example, a developer who has a permit rejected has to appeal to the planning commission before they can appeal to the City Council or a judge.

So, starting in mid-August, if you live in L.A. and you think that the city has omitted transit/bike/walk improvements that probably should have been required under Measure HLA, you can appeal to the city's Board of Public Works.

Streets for All objects to a mandatory city-level administrative appeal before someone can sue in court. The appeal process potentially cuts both ways. It could avoid city resources going to pay for costly legal battles, but it could also delay street improvements.

Streets for All is also critical of the ordinance's specifics for LADOT's HLA dashboard website, which they assert is "lacking and out of compliance."

Find full Measure HLA implementation ordinance approval records and documents at Council File 24-0173 here.

(Disclosure: Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton, on his own - not in his Streetsblog work capacity - sued the City under Measure HLA law. Linton's lawsuit claims that L.A. City already violated HLA, during repaving projects in two locations, and in future project plans. Linton reviewed and gave input on the reporting above.)