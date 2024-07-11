Thursday’s Headlines

- Watch Test Train Running On New Foothill A Line Extension (KABC)
- Supervisor Hahn Becomes Metro Board Chair (Daily Breeze, LAist)
- Hahn Emphasizes Commitment To Public Safety (Wave)
- Metro, Officials Break Ground On Montebello Grade Separation (SGV Tribune)
- Reddit Mostly Likes Hollywood Blvd Bikeway
- CicLAvia To Return To Hollywood, WeHo On August 18 (WeHoOnline)
- 2023 Metro Stabbing Perpetrator Sentenced 3 Years (LB Watchdog)
- Carnage: Car Thief Hits and Kills Irwindale Cyclist (NBC, Biking in L.A.)
- Musician Sued In Deadly Alhambra Crash (KABC)
- Castaic Driver, Who Killed Three, Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Hometown Station)
- Pasadena Leads In Zero-Emission-Vehicle Adoption (Pasadena Now)
- Heat Island Effect Raises Urban Temperatures (Capital & Main)
