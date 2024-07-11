Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:12 AM PDT on July 11, 2024

Metro and SGVCOG’s Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project includes bridges where UPRR and Olympic Boulevard each cross over Montebello Boulevard. Rendering via SGVCOG

  • Watch Test Train Running On New Foothill A Line Extension (KABC)
  • Supervisor Hahn Becomes Metro Board Chair (Daily Breeze, LAist)
    • Hahn Emphasizes Commitment To Public Safety (Wave)
  • Metro, Officials Break Ground On Montebello Grade Separation (SGV Tribune)
  • Reddit Mostly Likes Hollywood Blvd Bikeway
  • CicLAvia To Return To Hollywood, WeHo On August 18 (WeHoOnline)
  • 2023 Metro Stabbing Perpetrator Sentenced 3 Years (LB Watchdog)
  • Carnage: Car Thief Hits and Kills Irwindale Cyclist (NBC, Biking in L.A.)
    • Musician Sued In Deadly Alhambra Crash (KABC)
    • Castaic Driver, Who Killed Three, Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Hometown Station)
  • Pasadena Leads In Zero-Emission-Vehicle Adoption (Pasadena Now)
  • Heat Island Effect Raises Urban Temperatures (Capital & Main)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro and Caltrans Still Planning 605 Expansion, Plus Four Connecting Freeways

Metro and Caltrans are planning to spend billions of dollars widening the 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways. Really.

July 10, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 10, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Eunisses Hernandez

City Leaders Kick Off Planning For Reconnecting MacArthur Park

Reconnecting MacArthur Park is a multi-year planning effort laying the groundwork for closing Wilshire Boulevard between Alvarado Street and Carondelet Street

July 9, 2024
SGV

Covina Skatepark is Now Open

The park’s mellow design is perfect for younger and older skaters, and it’s located just over a mile from the town’s renowned skate shop, Pawnshop Skate Co.

July 9, 2024
See all posts