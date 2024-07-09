Tuesday’s Headlines

- CA Funding Awarded To Extend Foothill A (Gold) Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
- Clearance Testing On Pomona A Line Extension (Foothill Construction Authority)
- Fed Transit Administration Announces Grants, With $77M Electric Bus Grant To Metro
- SaMo Big Blue Bus Announces Significant Service Changes/Improvements (SMDP)
- Crosstown L.A. Quantifies Common L.A. Parking Tickets
- Unincorporated County Parking Ticketing To Remain With LASD (Pasadena Now)
- Metro Narrows Monorail Options For Sepulveda Transit (Reddit)
- High Desert High-Speed Rail Leaders Sign Project Labor Agreement (AV Press)
- Affordable Housing Project Tops Out Next To Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Police Seek Valley Glen Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Ped (KTLA)
- Western States
Heat WaveClimate Disruption Continues Killing People, Setting Records (LAT, LAist1, LAist2, SMDP)
