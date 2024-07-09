Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:34 AM PDT on July 9, 2024

Foothill Gold Line clearance testing – photo by Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

  • CA Funding Awarded To Extend Foothill A (Gold) Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
  • Fed Transit Administration Announces Grants, With $77M Electric Bus Grant To Metro
  • SaMo Big Blue Bus Announces Significant Service Changes/Improvements (SMDP)
  • Crosstown L.A. Quantifies Common L.A. Parking Tickets
  • Unincorporated County Parking Ticketing To Remain With LASD (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Narrows Monorail Options For Sepulveda Transit (Reddit)
  • High Desert High-Speed Rail Leaders Sign Project Labor Agreement (AV Press)
  • Affordable Housing Project Tops Out Next To Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Police Seek Valley Glen Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Ped (KTLA)
  • Western States Heat Wave Climate Disruption Continues Killing People, Setting Records (LAT, LAist1, LAist2, SMDP)

