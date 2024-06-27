Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:29 AM PDT on June 27, 2024

Site plan for Metro Venice Division 6 Joint Development

  • Metro Board To Consider In-House Police Proposal Today (Pasadena Now)
    • LAT Editorial Supports Metro Approving In-House Transit Police Force
    • Transit Advocates Oppose In-House Metro Police (ACT-LA alert)
  • California Reluctant To Stop Expanding Highways Despite Climate Emergency (LAT)
  • Antelope Valley Bus Fare Goes From $1 To $1.25 On July 1 (Hometown Station)
  • More On LinkUS Union Station Run-Through Tracks (KTLA)
  • Mixed Use Development Moving Forward At Former Metro Bus Yard (Yo Venice)
  • Watch Foothill A Line Rail Construction Video Update
  • LAFC Soccer Team Also Shills For Big Oil (Legal Planet)
  • Four Months Later Beach Bike Path Damage Is Unrepaired (SM Mirror)
  • Rancho Palos Verdes Planning Two-Mile Western Avenue Beautification (Urbanize)
  • New Video and Reward In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KABC)
  • Puente Hills Landfill Park Receives $12M State Grant (LAist)
  • Ford Planning EV Development Facility In LB (Watchdog, LB Biz Journal)
  • New Large Brushfire In Antelope Acres (LAist, KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

