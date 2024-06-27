Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Board To Consider In-House Police Proposal Today (Pasadena Now)
- LAT Editorial Supports Metro Approving In-House Transit Police Force
- Transit Advocates Oppose In-House Metro Police (ACT-LA alert)
- California Reluctant To Stop Expanding Highways Despite Climate Emergency (LAT)
- Antelope Valley Bus Fare Goes From $1 To $1.25 On July 1 (Hometown Station)
- More On LinkUS Union Station Run-Through Tracks (KTLA)
- Mixed Use Development Moving Forward At Former Metro Bus Yard (Yo Venice)
- Watch Foothill A Line Rail Construction Video Update
- LAFC Soccer Team Also Shills For Big Oil (Legal Planet)
- Four Months Later Beach Bike Path Damage Is Unrepaired (SM Mirror)
- Rancho Palos Verdes Planning Two-Mile Western Avenue Beautification (Urbanize)
- New Video and Reward In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KABC)
- Puente Hills Landfill Park Receives $12M State Grant (LAist)
- Ford Planning EV Development Facility In LB (Watchdog, LB Biz Journal)
- New Large Brushfire In Antelope Acres (LAist, KTLA)
