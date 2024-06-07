Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

11:21 AM PDT on June 7, 2024

This week, City Council voted to name a Silver Lake intersection in honor of the Music Box Steps. Image: Google Maps

  • Pressed For Transparency On Homeless Spending, Judge Says LA Officials Fall Short So Far (LAist)
  • $2.7 million for homeless housing ended up at nonprofit, lawyers say (LAT)
  • Metro's view on how it works with the unhoused (The Source)
  • Will Metro's Latest Crack Down On Fare Evasion Help Improve Safety For Riders? (L.A. TACO)
  • Lax oversight by California agency put LA freeway at risk before 2023 blaze, audit finds (Spectrum)
  • City of LA’s ambitious wastewater recycling plans stuck in limbo (LA Public Press)
  • South Pasadena Keeps Bike Lane After Hearing Support From The Community (LAist)
  • Hermosa Beach council strengthens, adds e-bike restrictions (DailyBreeze); Coastal communities see teens on electric motorcycles as scourge (NBCLA)
  • ‘So much death’: Lawmakers weigh stricter speed limits, safer roads for pedestrians (SGV Tribune)
  • Police seek help to find suspect in fatal Boyle Heights hit-and-run (Eastsider)
  • L.A. honors Silver Lake staircase, site of Laurel and Hardy’s ‘The Music Box’ (DailyNews)
  • Pasadena cops say 'good ole boys' police gang attacked, demeaned them (CBS; LAT)
  • Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival canceled due to rising costs, safety concerns, organizers say (ABC7)
  • State high court gives UC Berkeley go-ahead to develop People's Park (LAT)

For state headlines, visit Streetsblog CA; Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

