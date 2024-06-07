Friday’s Headlines

- Pressed For Transparency On Homeless Spending, Judge Says LA Officials Fall Short So Far (LAist)
- $2.7 million for homeless housing ended up at nonprofit, lawyers say (LAT)
- Metro's view on how it works with the unhoused (The Source)
- Will Metro's Latest Crack Down On Fare Evasion Help Improve Safety For Riders? (L.A. TACO)
- Lax oversight by California agency put LA freeway at risk before 2023 blaze, audit finds (Spectrum)
- City of LA’s ambitious wastewater recycling plans stuck in limbo (LA Public Press)
- South Pasadena Keeps Bike Lane After Hearing Support From The Community (LAist)
- Hermosa Beach council strengthens, adds e-bike restrictions (DailyBreeze); Coastal communities see teens on electric motorcycles as scourge (NBCLA)
- ‘So much death’: Lawmakers weigh stricter speed limits, safer roads for pedestrians (SGV Tribune)
- Police seek help to find suspect in fatal Boyle Heights hit-and-run (Eastsider)
- L.A. honors Silver Lake staircase, site of Laurel and Hardy’s ‘The Music Box’ (DailyNews)
- Pasadena cops say 'good ole boys' police gang attacked, demeaned them (CBS; LAT)
- Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival canceled due to rising costs, safety concerns, organizers say (ABC7)
- State high court gives UC Berkeley go-ahead to develop People's Park (LAT)
For state headlines, visit Streetsblog CA; Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA