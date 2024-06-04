Tuesday’s Headlines

- The High Human and Fiscal Costs Of L.A. City's Deadly Streets (LAT)
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rose 18% In Long Beach, Because Driving (LB Post)
- Streets for All Announces Hill to Sea BRT/Bikeway Campaign
- Alert: Save South Pasadena's Grand Avenue Bike Lane (So. Pas. Active Streets Instagram)
- More On Hollywood Boulevard Bike/Walk Upgrades (Urbanize)
- Caltrans Could Sell Sequoyah School 710 Freeway Site To School (Pasadena Now)
- Make Claremont Safe For Walking (Claremont Courier)
- Man Climbs On Top Of Foothill Transit Bus, Refuses To Come Down (KTLA)
- Carnage: Weekend Crash That Hospitalized Driver Though To Be DUI (SMDP)
- Injuries In Multi-Car Crash In East Long Beach (LB Post)
- Driver Crashes Into Burbank Restaurant (KTLA)
- Judge Denies Rebecca Grossman New Trial In Deadly Crash (LAT, Daily News)
- Heatwave Baking Southwest (KTLA) Including North L.A. County (Hometown Station)
- Oil Industry Wants Supreme Court to Block Climate Lawsuits (LAT)
