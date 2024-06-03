Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on June 3, 2024

Move Culver City bus and bike lanes. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Late Friday, L.A. Releases Report Critical Of City Treatment Of Unhoused Residents (Public Press, Ktown for All)
  • Lawsuit Supporting Move Culver City In Court Wednesday (Biking in L.A.)
  • Inspector Report: Caltrans Lapses Contributed To 10 Freeway Fire (LAT)
  • Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On Tracks Near Vernon Station (LAT)
  • Carnage: Two Car Freeway Seriously Injures Five People (KTLA)
  • Heat Wave Envelopes California, Causing 14,000 Acre Forest Fire (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

This Week In Livable Streets

UCLA ITS Transportation Camp, Transportation Committee, Metro Vermont Avenue improvements, Small Homes book talk, Beverly Hills bike ride, and more

June 3, 2024
All-Door Boarding Coming Soon to Metro Buses Systemwide

Metro is installing TAP card readers by this December, with all-door boarding coming soon after. Faster boarding means faster buses.

June 3, 2024
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Turnbull Canyon

Hilltop views, graffiti, rattlesnakes … this “bermuda triangle” of San Gabriel Valley open space will draw you in for an ominous good time.

May 31, 2024
Friday’s Headlines

May 31, 2024
