Monday’s Headlines

- Late Friday, L.A. Releases Report Critical Of City Treatment Of Unhoused Residents (Public Press, Ktown for All)
- Lawsuit Supporting Move Culver City In Court Wednesday (Biking in L.A.)
- Inspector Report: Caltrans Lapses Contributed To 10 Freeway Fire (LAT)
- Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On Tracks Near Vernon Station (LAT)
- Carnage: Two Car Freeway Seriously Injures Five People (KTLA)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian On Freeway Ramp In Wilmington (2UrbanGirls)
- Parents Of Newport Beach DUI Victim Speak Out (KABC, Whittier Daily News)
- Heat Wave Envelopes California, Causing 14,000 Acre Forest Fire (LAT)
- Heat Dome Could Set Records (LAT), Sweltering Summer Forecast (LAT)
- Climate Change Is Overheating the West (LAT)
- Olympics Should Take Summer Heat Into Account, Like L.A. Fair (Torched)
- Reminder: L.A.'s emissions are from tailpipes, Metro freeway expansions worsen this
