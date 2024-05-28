Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:56 AM PDT on May 28, 2024

Last week, Metro moved forward with the “hybrid” alternative for the C Line in South Bay. Image: Metro

  • Today: Metro launches TAP to exit pilot at North Hollywood B Line station in the name of improving safety (The Source)
  • Editorial: Metro’s ‘surge’ of police isn’t the long-term solution L.A. needs for safer buses and trains (LAT Editorial Board)
  • COVID is rising in California. Here’s how to protect yourself from FLiRT subvariants (LAT)
  • Metro moves forward with Eastside and South Bay rail extensions (Urbanize LA)
  • Another violent crash occurs near ‘most accident-prone house in the country’ in Burbank (KTLA)
  • 30-year-old driver who struck, killed 14-year-old girl walking in Newport Beach arrested for DUI, cruelty to a child (LAT, CBS)
  • LAPD chase attempted murder suspect riding bicycle on freeway, knock him off bike with patrol vehicle (CBS)
  • Metro bus driver assaulted, has her glasses snatched by female assailant (DailyNews; NBC)
  • Man stabbed at Metro bus stop near Olympic and La Brea (KTLA)
  • More older Californians are falling into homelessness. A new study examines why (LAT)
  • Pasadena's Arroyo Seco Trail restoration close to breaking ground (DailyNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

