Tuesday’s Headlines

9:14 AM PDT on April 23, 2024

View of the empty lot on the corner of Maine Ave and Joanbridge St in Baldwin Park that will be developed into a mini-park. The slope in the background is the Santa Fe Dam. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail

Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028

April 23, 2024
This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more

April 22, 2024
CicLAvia Opens Venice Boulevard – Open Thread

CicLAvia opened six miles of Venice Boulevard - from Culver City Station to Venice Beach

April 22, 2024
