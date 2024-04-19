Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

7:58 AM PDT on April 19, 2024

CicLAvia Venice Boulevard will take place Sunday April 21

  • Metro Bus Operator Stabbing Raises Safety Concerns (LAT)
  • Metro Bus Operator Injured In Assault In Santa Monica (SMDP)
  • Caltrans Seeks Input On Regulations Governing 710 Freeway Home Sales (Pasadena Now)
  • March Metro Daily Transit Ridership Figures Show Increase (SBLA Twitter)
  • New Foothill Transit Schedules Take Effect This Sunday
  • Five Recommended Eateries Along Sunday's Venice Blvd CicLAvia (LAist)
  • Mayor McMorrin Selected For National Pedestrian Safety Initiative (Culver City Crossroads)
  • LAPD Officer Accused Of Stealing Items During Ped/Traffic Stops (Daily News)
  • New L.A. River Park Breaks Ground In Winnetka (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Critically Injures 3 Pedestrians In Westlake (KTLA, KABC)
  • Earth Day Monday Free Rides On Metro, Metrolink
  • Reddit Mapper Finds Metro Underreported Light Rail Ridership
  • Metro Train Wrap Advertises Taiwan Tourism (LB Post)
  • China Strong In Electric Car Market (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

