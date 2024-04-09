Open Streets Events Coming this Month: Mission-to-Mission and Venice Blvd

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Later this month, L.A. County residents will be treated to two wonderful open streets events. For the uninitiated, these are fun family-friendly festivals that close streets to driving and open them up to folks on bike, on foot, on skates, etc. These events are not a race, but a chill way to explore and enjoy. Ride, walk, jog, skate as much or as little as you like.

CicLAvia will return on Sunday, April 21 on Venice Boulevard - from Venice Beach to Culver City - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The east end of the nearly six-mile route will be at the Metro E Line Culver City Station. Prior CicLAvia events on Venice Boulevard were massively popular, and sometimes downright crowded in a really good way.

Find CicLAvia Venice Boulevard event details at the CicLAvia event page.

And that's not all!

The open streets event formerly known as "626 Golden Streets" is back with a new name "Active Streets," which echoes the name of the nonprofit group, ActiveSGV, that has produced so many great San Gabriel Valley open streets events in collaboration with Metro and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments.

On Sunday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Active Streets returns with a longer Mission-to-Mission route through the cities of Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena.

Mission-to-Mission events in 2019 and 2022 were very popular. The route features lots of great restaurants, many sweet towering-tree-lined streets, important Southern California history, and much more. This month's Active Streets event will extend five miles - from South Pasadena's Mission Street Metro A Line Station to the historic San Gabriel Mission. The event is presented by Metro, and hosted by ActiveSGV, the SGVCOG, and the three cities.

Find Active Streets Mission-to-Mission event details at Active Streets website.

Next month, CicLAvia will return to Wilmington with a CicLAmini there on Sunday, May 19.