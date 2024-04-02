This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 widening, L.A. City Transportation Committee, Rail to Rail, subway construction, Metro policing, and more.

Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source

Tuesday 4/2 - Tonight, Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting with updates on its Rail to Rail multi-use path project. Details at Metro event page

Tuesday 4/2 - Tonight, Santa Monica Spoke and the city of Santa Monica will host a 7 p.m. virtual meeting on mobility projects in the Bergamot area. Details at Santa Monica Next

Wednesday 4/3 - Metro will host a noon B (Purple) Line subway construction update meeting focused on the city of Beverly Hills. Details at Metro event page

Wednesday 4/3 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene at 1:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. The agenda includes traffic enforcement alternatives, speed camera pilot, speed bumps, and more.

Thursday 4/4 - Metro will host a 5 p.m. virtual Community Leadership Committee (CLC) meeting for its lower 710 Freeway widening project, now called the Long Beach-East LA Corridor Mobility Investment Plan. Details at Metro event page

Thursday 4/4 - From 6-8 p.m. the Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet in person at Metro headquarters behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at Metro event page

Thursday 4/8 - Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour conversation with L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo. Event details at SFA event page

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org