Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Pasadena Wants Your Opinion on Quick-Build ‘Activate Allen Avenue’
The transit connectivity improvements on Allen connect existing bike facilities on the city’s north side to the Allen Avenue Metro A Line station
Metro FY24-25 Preliminary Capital Budget: Transit Construction Cut 30 Percent, Highway Expansion Holding Steady
Proposed annual Metro highway expansion construction would hold at about $600M, while transit construction would decrease about 30 percent - from $2.24B to $1.56B