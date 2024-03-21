Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:02 AM PDT on March 21, 2024

Meet Metro Micro ad on subway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Won't Complete River Bike Path By 2028 (Biking in L.A.)
  • River Bike Path Rehab Completed By Griffith Park (SAFE)
  • Soto-Martinez Announces Hollywood Blvd Bus/Bike/Walk Upgrades (LAT, SBLA Twitter)
  • Metro Gets Around To Charging Approved Rate For Metro Micro (The Source)
  • LADOT Transit Workers Vote To Strike (CBS)
  • West Hollywood Approves Willoughby Avenue Upgrades, Including Bike Lanes (Beverly Press)
  • Mayor Joins Multi-Group South Pasadena Bike Ride (Colorado Blvd)
  • Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Metro Train In LB (LB Post, ABC7, KTLA)
  • Hijacker Crashes Metro Bus In Downtown L.A. (LAT, KTLA, ABC7)
  • County Supes Approve $53.7M For Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • Metro To Close E Line Track In Culver City For Drill (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

