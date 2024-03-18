This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee meetings, Measure HLA rally and Transportation Committee, El Sereno former 710 Freeway corridor plan, Metro Van Nuys Boulevard rail, speed bumps, Vermont bus meetings, and more.

Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source

Wednesday 3/20 - Streets for All will hold a rally celebrating the passage of Measure HLA, and pushing for the city to get implementation plans underway. Rally at the 1st Street steps to L.A. City Hall (200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A.), starting at 12:30 p.m. Participants are invited to make public comment at the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee meeting [ agenda ] which starts at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, room 401. Details at SFA alert

Wednesday 3/20 and Thursday 3/21 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage

Wednesday 3/20 - The L.A. City Planning department will host a 5:30-7 p.m. public hearing regarding updated plans for its El Sereno portion of the canceled N. 710 Freeway extension. The city is proposing to replace the freeway facility plans with zoning intended to correspond with the prevailing characteristics of the neighborhood. Details at DCP project page and hearing notice

Thursday 3/21 - The semi-annual mad scramble competition for a woefully small number of L.A. City speed bump projects will open at 9 a.m. (and probably close around 9:15 a.m.) via the city's speed bump request page

Thursday 3/21 - Metro will host the second of two meetings to update the community about construction of the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit project adding light rail on Van Nuys Boulevard for 6.7 miles from the Metro G Line Van Nuys Station to San Fernando Road. Information at the two meetings will be the same. Spanish translation will be provided. Thursday's 6-7:30 p.m. meeting will be via Zoom

Thursday 3/21 - Metro will host a series of four meetings on its Vermont Transit Corridor Project, anticipated to someday mean bus lanes and Bus Rapid Transit on Vermont Avenue. Project and meeting information at Metro project page. Meetings will take place Thursday 3/21 at 6 p.m. in South L.A., Saturday 3/23 at 9 a.m. virtual meeting, Tuesday 3/26 at 6 p.m. in East Hollywood, and Thursday 3/28 at 6 p.m. in South L.A.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org