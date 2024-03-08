Friday’s Headlines

- Strong Winds Moved a Lake in Death Valley Two Miles (NYT)
- Highland Park's landmark lions depart Figueroa Street after 30-year watch (Eastsider)
- $2-billion downtown L.A. mega-project gets boost from governor’s office, hopes for approval in 2024 (LAT)
- Are corporate landlords gobbling up California homes? A primer (CalMatters)
- L.A. County tests AI’s ability to prevent homelessness (CalMatters)
- Federal Judge Says LA Misled About Homeless Encampment Promises (LAist)
- L.A. Times visits encampments to assess claims about 41.18 found in contentious report (LAT)
- Biden Vows to ‘Save the Planet From the Climate Crisis’ (NYT)
- ‘We can do better’: Western states divided over long-term plans for Colorado River water (LAT)
- Column: Are utility companies heroes or villains of the climate change saga? (LAT)
- Where Electric Vehicles Are (and Aren’t) Taking Off Across the U.S. (NYT)
- Nimby Sherman Oaks group demands answers from Metro on Sepulveda Pass transit project (Daily News)
- Make streets safe for grieving swans! A swan kept walking into traffic after his mate died. Neighbors saved him. (WaPo)
- City Response to Botched LAPD Fireworks Detonation Has Now Surpassed $10 Million (LAist)
- Ex-undersheriff admits to having alleged deputy gang tattoo — then getting rid of it (LAT)
- San Diego Police pursuit policy under review after crash kills two brothers (NBCLA)
- Now CTA union boss calls for National Guard, bag checks on Chicago transit system, like in New York because bad ideas are contagious (CBS)
- LAPD jess lethals are leading to deadly encounters, report finds (LAT)
- LAPD shot an unhoused man carrying a BB gun (Sahra Sulaiman twitter thread)
- The elevation of a highway over the surrounding landscape left drainage ditches pointed like cannons at a Black neighborhood. Now they can't get assistance with the sewage problems it caused. (Capital B)
