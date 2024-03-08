Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:18 AM PST on March 8, 2024

L.A. has spent $10M on the LAPD’s botched fireworks detonation. One of the homes destroyed by the blast. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Strong Winds Moved a Lake in Death Valley Two Miles (NYT)
  • Highland Park's landmark lions depart Figueroa Street after 30-year watch (Eastsider)
  • $2-billion downtown L.A. mega-project gets boost from governor’s office, hopes for approval in 2024 (LAT)
  • Are corporate landlords gobbling up California homes? A primer (CalMatters)
  • L.A. County tests AI’s ability to prevent homelessness (CalMatters)
  • Federal Judge Says LA Misled About Homeless Encampment Promises (LAist)
  • L.A. Times visits encampments to assess claims about 41.18 found in contentious report (LAT)
  • Biden Vows to ‘Save the Planet From the Climate Crisis’ (NYT)
  • ‘We can do better’: Western states divided over long-term plans for Colorado River water (LAT)
  • Column: Are utility companies heroes or villains of the climate change saga? (LAT)
  • Where Electric Vehicles Are (and Aren’t) Taking Off Across the U.S. (NYT)
  • Nimby Sherman Oaks group demands answers from Metro on Sepulveda Pass transit project (Daily News)
  • Make streets safe for grieving swans! A swan kept walking into traffic after his mate died. Neighbors saved him. (WaPo)
  • City Response to Botched LAPD Fireworks Detonation Has Now Surpassed $10 Million (LAist)
  • Ex-undersheriff admits to having alleged deputy gang tattoo — then getting rid of it (LAT)
  • San Diego Police pursuit policy under review after crash kills two brothers (NBCLA)
  • Now CTA union boss calls for National Guard, bag checks on Chicago transit system, like in New York because bad ideas are contagious (CBS)
  • LAPD jess lethals are leading to deadly encounters, report finds (LAT)
  • LAPD shot an unhoused man carrying a BB gun (Sahra Sulaiman twitter thread)
  • The elevation of a highway over the surrounding landscape left drainage ditches pointed like cannons at a Black neighborhood. Now they can't get assistance with the sewage problems it caused. (Capital B)

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

