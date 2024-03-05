Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:36 AM PST on March 5, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard – photo via Streets Are For Everyone

  • It's Election Day - SBLA Endorses Yes on Measure HLA
    • So Far Low Turnout For Early Voting (LAist) So Your Vote Is Important!
  • Bike/Walk Upgrading Studebaker Road This Year (LB Post)
  • South Pasadena Neighbors Want Bike Lanes Removed (Colorado Blvd)
  • Caltrans Plans "Smart Freeway" Signs/Ramps For Temecula Freeway (KABC)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In Altadena Crash (Pasadena Now, KTLA)
    • One Dead, One Hospitalized In Seal Beach Car Crash (LB Post)
    • New Video Of Deadly Pomona DUI Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Beverly Hills Hotel Sign (LAT, KTLA)
  • Artic Ocean Could Be Ice-Free Within Decade (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Deadline Today for Input on Montebello Bicycle Master Plan

The public has until 3 p.m. today - March 5 - to submit written comments via email, or give input in-person at a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

March 5, 2024
Streetsblog USA

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 5, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
Kevin de León

Notes on a scene: KDL gets schooled on how legislative process works as no-vending zones rescinded

Street vendors logged a key victory in the process, but the battle to be treated with dignity continues

March 5, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Election Day tomorrow-Tuesday, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, Metro C Line, and more.

March 4, 2024
See all posts