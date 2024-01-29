Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:57 AM PST on January 29, 2024

Metro K Line mosaic detail. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LAT Opinion: Michael Schneider On Measure HLA Ending Rising Traffic Death Toll
    • LAUSD Board Affirms Support For Measure HLA
  • Open Streets Fans Cry Foul As Metro Grant Funds Cut (Daily News)
  • Culver City Council Approves Funds To Undo Culver Bus/Bike Facility (CC Crossroads)
  • Metro Debates Bringing Transit Police Force In-House (LB Post)
  • Former City Councilmember Huizar Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison (LAist, LAT)
  • 2023 Was the Year Of the Pothole (LAist)
  • More On Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Private Security Approval (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Video Of Driver Crashing Into Home In Hemet (KTLA)
    • Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Tree In Woodland Hills (KTLA)
    • Multiple Victims Airlifted To Hospital From Freeway Crash Near Gorman (SC Signal)
    • Rebecca Grossman Hit-and-Run Trial: Blame Other Drivers (LAT)
    • How To Make Freeway Crossing Safer For Mountain Lions (LAist)
  • Police and Sheriff Departments Impound Cars Of Illegal Racers (KABC)
  • Fontana Cracking Down On Street Vendors (LAT)
  • LAist Checks Out the Art Along the Metro K Line
    • Delays In Restoring Crenshaw Mural (LAist)
  • San Clemente Rail Closed Indefinitely (LAT, KTLA)
  • Hot Droughts Becoming More Common In the West (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

