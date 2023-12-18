Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:58 AM PST on December 18, 2023

Presidential motorcades are just like us: likely to get first-pass headlines blaming cars – rather than drivers – for hitting them. Source: Top search results for “Biden motorcade”

  • Even presidential motorcades aren't safe from impaired drivers: Delaware Man Charged With D.U.I. After Crashing Into Biden’s Motorcade (NYT)
  • A New Orleans neighborhood confronts the racist legacy of a toxic stretch of highway (NPR)
  • See the Lego version of the 101 Wildlife Crossing (LAist)
  • Bollards and ‘superblocks’: how Europe’s cities are turning on the car (The Guardian)
  • How Cars Turned Into Giant Killers (Slate)
  • Recalling almost every Tesla in America won’t fix safety issues, experts say (WaPo)
  • Struggling Cruise Cuts About 25 Percent of Its Workers (NYT)
  • 70-year-old extricated from car after crashing into K Line on Crenshaw (KTLA)
  • Family of teen killed in violent Sun Valley hit-and-run speaks out (KTLA)
  • Boy, 4, killed in Lancaster road rage shooting (KTLA)
  • LA City Council unanimously votes to adopt permanent Al Fresco dining program (CBS); but changes are afoot (LAist)
  • Digital billboard plan makes a big mark in Councilmember Kevin de León’s district (L.A. Times)
  • Parking meters in Arts District vandalized ahead of launch (ABC7)
  • Veterans’ demand for more housing in West Los Angeles to go forward in federal court (L.A. Times)
  • City officials debate future of L.A. Convention Center expansion (Urbanize L.A.)
  • Lack of translation halts East LA Area Planning Commission public hearing (L.A. Public Press)
  • Who got hit hardest in 2023’s epic floods? The people who grow your food (L.A. Times)
  • ProPublica looks at how police have undermined the "promise" of body cams (ProPublica). LAPD is on the more transparent end of the spectrum with regard to footage of shootings released (ProPublica), but footage and transparency aren't the same, as SBLA has shown (here, here, here, and here)
  • Mexico’s Maya Train pulls in ahead of schedule but with a host of questions (The Guardian)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot

Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures

December 19, 2023
South LA

Street Services asks CD8 stakeholders to weigh in on light poles for Western Ave. by December 27

Formal community engagement around the larger slate of improvements planned for Western will begin in February 2024

December 15, 2023
fundraisers

There’s No Time Like the Present to Make a Donation to Help Streetsblog L.A.

If you feel as I do that Streetsblog is worthy of a contribution at the end of the year, don’t delay. Head over to our donation portal to start making your tax-deducible donation today.

December 14, 2023
See all posts