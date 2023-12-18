Monday’s Headlines

- Even presidential motorcades aren't safe from impaired drivers: Delaware Man Charged With D.U.I. After Crashing Into Biden’s Motorcade (NYT)
- A New Orleans neighborhood confronts the racist legacy of a toxic stretch of highway (NPR)
- See the Lego version of the 101 Wildlife Crossing (LAist)
- Bollards and ‘superblocks’: how Europe’s cities are turning on the car (The Guardian)
- How Cars Turned Into Giant Killers (Slate)
- Recalling almost every Tesla in America won’t fix safety issues, experts say (WaPo)
- Struggling Cruise Cuts About 25 Percent of Its Workers (NYT)
- 70-year-old extricated from car after crashing into K Line on Crenshaw (KTLA)
- Family of teen killed in violent Sun Valley hit-and-run speaks out (KTLA)
- Boy, 4, killed in Lancaster road rage shooting (KTLA)
- LA City Council unanimously votes to adopt permanent Al Fresco dining program (CBS); but changes are afoot (LAist)
- Digital billboard plan makes a big mark in Councilmember Kevin de León’s district (L.A. Times)
- Parking meters in Arts District vandalized ahead of launch (ABC7)
- Veterans’ demand for more housing in West Los Angeles to go forward in federal court (L.A. Times)
- City officials debate future of L.A. Convention Center expansion (Urbanize L.A.)
- Lack of translation halts East LA Area Planning Commission public hearing (L.A. Public Press)
- Who got hit hardest in 2023’s epic floods? The people who grow your food (L.A. Times)
- ProPublica looks at how police have undermined the "promise" of body cams (ProPublica). LAPD is on the more transparent end of the spectrum with regard to footage of shootings released (ProPublica), but footage and transparency aren't the same, as SBLA has shown (here, here, here, and here)
- Mexico’s Maya Train pulls in ahead of schedule but with a host of questions (The Guardian)
