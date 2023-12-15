Friday’s Headlines
Street Services asks CD8 stakeholders to weigh in on light poles for Western Ave. by December 27
Formal community engagement around the larger slate of improvements planned for Western will begin in February 2024
There’s No Time Like the Present to Make a Donation to Help Streetsblog L.A.
If you feel as I do that Streetsblog is worthy of a contribution at the end of the year, don’t delay. Head over to our donation portal to start making your tax-deducible donation today.
Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Cordova Street Bike Lanes
Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets project includes about 0.9 mile of new road diet bike lanes between Lake Avenue and Arroyo Parkway