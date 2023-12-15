Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Friday’s Headlines

8:35 AM PST on December 15, 2023

Screenshot of map from Boyle Heights Community Plan

  • Times Looks at Whether Shutting Down Freeways Is Effective Advocacy
  • WeHo Votes on Vision Zero Action Plan on Monday (Biking in LA)
  • More on the State's Gas Tax Deficit (LB Post)
  • DeLeon Requests Changes to Boyle Heights Community Plan (Urbanize)
  • Differences Between CA's 2 HSR Projects: Brightline West and CAHSR (KTLA)
  • Sign On To Biking In L.A.'s Petition To Mayor Bass For Safer Streets
  • Santa Monica Plans "Safety Sting" for Later Today (SM.Gov)
  • CM Price's Criminal Trial Arraignment Is Monday (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

South LA

Street Services asks CD8 stakeholders to weigh in on light poles for Western Ave. by December 27

Formal community engagement around the larger slate of improvements planned for Western will begin in February 2024

December 15, 2023
fundraisers

There’s No Time Like the Present to Make a Donation to Help Streetsblog L.A.

If you feel as I do that Streetsblog is worthy of a contribution at the end of the year, don’t delay. Head over to our donation portal to start making your tax-deducible donation today.

December 14, 2023
Pasadena

Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Cordova Street Bike Lanes

Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets project includes about 0.9 mile of new road diet bike lanes between Lake Avenue and Arroyo Parkway

December 13, 2023
See all posts