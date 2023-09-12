Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway
Pasadena's Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway - connecting to City Hall, the Metro A Line, and many other Old Pasadena destinations.
Last Saturday, elected officials and hundreds of cyclists gathered to celebrate a ribbon-cutting for Pasadena's newest bikeway on Union Street.
Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo welcomed cyclists, urging them to explore the corridor safely and be aware of drivers. Other speakers included U.S. Congressmember Judy Chu, State Senator Anthony Portanino, and Pasadena councilmembers Vice-Mayor Felicia Williams, and Justin Jones, Jason Lyon, and Jessica Rivas.
Pasadena's $10.3 million Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway. Union Street is one-way westbound; the cycle track is bi-directional. This configuration works well in many places, from Barcelona to downtown Los Angeles.
The facility runs along the south side of Pasadena City Hall. Its west end is one block south of the Metro Memorial Park A Line Station. The bikeway runs parallel to - one block north of - busy Colorado Boulevard.
Protection varies somewhat, with concrete-curb protection at intersections and along most of the west end of the facility through Old Pasadena. The east end includes parking-protected areas, delineated with plastic bollards.
The facility includes new bike loop detectors, bike signals, "fresh kermit" green pavement in conflict zones, high-visibility crosswalks, curb ramps, and signage.
Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!