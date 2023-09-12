Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway

Last Saturday, elected officials and hundreds of cyclists gathered to celebrate a ribbon-cutting for Pasadena's newest bikeway on Union Street.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo welcomed cyclists, urging them to explore the corridor safely and be aware of drivers. Other speakers included U.S. Congressmember Judy Chu, State Senator Anthony Portanino, and Pasadena councilmembers Vice-Mayor Felicia Williams, and Justin Jones, Jason Lyon, and Jessica Rivas.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo welcomes cyclists to the Union Street celebration

U.S. Congressmember Judy Chu bicycling on Pasadena's Union Street

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo (left) and State Senator Anthony Portantino (right) riding on the Union Street bikeway

Representative Chu called the bikeway "a significant milestone in sustainable transportation, safety and accessibility [...] shaping a healthier more dynamic Pasadena." Senator Portantino, who recently took up cycling and has become a committed advocate in the state legislature, praised cyclist advocacy for fostering "a safer environment" that was "better and more pleasing, and more on a human scale."

Pasadena's $10.3 million Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway. Union Street is one-way westbound; the cycle track is bi-directional. This configuration works well in many places, from Barcelona to downtown Los Angeles.

Map of Pasadena's Union Street protected bikeway

The facility runs along the south side of Pasadena City Hall. Its west end is one block south of the Metro Memorial Park A Line Station. The bikeway runs parallel to - one block north of - busy Colorado Boulevard.

Protection varies somewhat, with concrete-curb protection at intersections and along most of the west end of the facility through Old Pasadena. The east end includes parking-protected areas, delineated with plastic bollards.

The facility includes new bike loop detectors, bike signals, "fresh kermit" green pavement in conflict zones, high-visibility crosswalks, curb ramps, and signage.

Union Street bikeway features concrete curb protection (lower left) and parking protection (center) with plastic bollards

Union Street bikeway conflict zones are marked in bright green paint

Busier Old Town driveways feature green pavement speed tables

At signalized intersections in-pavement bicycle loop detectors trigger bike signals

A cycling family on the new Union Street protected bikeway

Concrete curb-protection along Union Street bikeway in Old Town Pasadena. (Author's 10-year-old daughter pictured)

Volunteer with the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition to get involved in making Pasadena more bikeable and walkable.

