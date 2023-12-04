Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:43 AM PST on December 4, 2023

Metro overview of $10 billion 605 Corridor Improvement Project and 605 Hot Spots – via Metro July 2022 presentation

  • OC's Massive $2.2B 405 Freeway Expansion Framed As "End Of Big Freeway Era" (LAT)
  • Sunset4All Activists Push To Transform Iconic Street (Guardian)
  • Santa Clara Transit Strike Is Over (SC Signal, ABC7)
  • More On SGVCOG Transit Study (SGV Tribune)
  • LAT Editor Discovers the E-Bike "Transportation Promised Land"
  • Caltrans Major Malibu Safety Project: Traffic Signal Synchronization (KTLA)
  • Councilmember Tracy Park Removed Hygiene Facilities For Unhoused (Public Press)
  • Lawndale Beat Buses/Shuttles Now Takes TAP (The Source)
  • Carnage: Anaheim DUI Driver Plows Into Garages (KTLA)
  • EPA To Limit Oil Industry Methane Pollution (LAist)
  • Relatively Hot December Temperatures Expected This Week (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

December 5, 2023
Open Streets

CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread

The six-mile route included mostly Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, plus parts of Central Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard

December 4, 2023
bike lanes

“Watch Out, Amsterdam” Santa Monica Cuts Ribbon Opening Ambitious Curb-Protected 17th Street Bikeway

Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network

December 4, 2023
SGV

Bus Rapid Transit Plans in SGV Get Clearer, and More Complicated

New concepts for rapid bus service across the 626 have ironed out the questions of where an East-West route would run and where demonstrations could begin.

December 1, 2023
