Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PST on November 16, 2023

Caltrans photo of 10 Freeway damage

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Eco-Rapid West Santa Ana Branch Line

Help Metro Rename the Future West Santa Ana Branch Rail Line

The future 19-mile rail line will serve Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon

November 16, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

November 15, 2023
Metro

Metro Looks to Approve $207M for Two Freeway Expansion Projects

Metro wants $174 million to add one more lane to the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach, and $33 million for one more lane on the South Street off-ramp in Cerritos, an initial phase setting up future widening of the 605 Freeway

November 14, 2023
See all posts