Friday’s Headlines

SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest
Tens of thousands of cyclists, runners, walkers, skaters and more took to 110 Freeway last weekend. Hear Streetsblog's team speak about their experiences, and speculate on what Arroyo Fest means for the future.
Where L.A. City Is Quietly Removing Bike Lanes and Adding On-Street Car Parking
Six streets where LADOT added motorist parking at the expense of bicyclist safety. And the city wonders why traffic deaths keep increasing?
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway
Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open March 2024.