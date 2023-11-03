Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PDT on November 3, 2023

  • T-Committee Approves Speed Camera Pilot (LAist)
  • LAist Interviews New LADOT General Manager Rubio-Cornejo
  • German Reporters Find Metro Transit Pretty Good (LAT)
  • Bass Urges More Robo-taxi Regulations, More Testing Before On-Street Deployment (LAT)
  • Temporary Closure Of 5 Freeway For Metro Widening Construction Bridge Removal (LAist)
  • LAPD Fireworks Detonation Cost City $9.5M So Far (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest

Tens of thousands of cyclists, runners, walkers, skaters and more took to 110 Freeway last weekend. Hear Streetsblog's team speak about their experiences, and speculate on what Arroyo Fest means for the future.

November 3, 2023
bike lanes

Where L.A. City Is Quietly Removing Bike Lanes and Adding On-Street Car Parking

Six streets where LADOT added motorist parking at the expense of bicyclist safety. And the city wonders why traffic deaths keep increasing?

November 2, 2023
Bicycling

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway

Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open March 2024.

November 1, 2023
